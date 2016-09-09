UPDATED: Tornado warning off in Champaign County, on in Vermilion

Local emergency management officials say a tornado that touched down and damaged structures in southeast Champaign County remained on the ground and was heading toward northeast Vermilion County.

What’s known at this point:

— Bill James, deputy coordinator with the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency, said at 7:15 p.m. the tornado warning has been canceled for Champaign County.

It’s now in Vermilion County, he said.

“And we’ve had reports of various damage,” James said. “A couple of homes out in the Homer area. And we’re trying to get qualifying information on that. That’s all we know right now.”

Sadorus resident Greg Styan said the tornado touched down east of Sidney and moved south of Homer, close to Illinois 49, around 6:50 p.m.

Buildings and crops have been damaged, he said.

— Champaign County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Allen Jones confirmed serious structural damage to a house at 2560 County Road 800 N, abut a mile west of Illinois 49 and south of Homer.

No one was home. There were no injuries. The home was described as uninhabitable.

— North of Danville, trees were down along U.S. 136 and there was damage at the RV business in that same area.

There were reports of windows blown out at homes on the northeast edge of Danville, near Liberty Lake.

— In St. Joseph, Parkland College board member Greg Knott said he saw a funnel cloud while heading toward Camp Drake near Catlin Friday evening.

“The path of it had to be Camp Drake and we called off the Boy Scout event. I watched the funnel from Homer Lake Road but didn’t see any damage,” he said.

“St. Joe is extremely flooded.”

More to come.