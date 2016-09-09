Urbana felon who had gun sentenced to prison

URBANA — A convicted felon who had a gun when he should not have has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Judge Heidi Ladd agreed to recommend Donnie Caldwell, 19, of the 1300 block of South Lierman Avenue, Urbana, for the Department of Corrections' boot camp program.

He pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, admitting that on Jan. 4 he had a gun in a car that police stopped in the 900 block of West Bloomington Road, Champaign, for a traffic violation.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark said a canine alerted on the car and police found a gun that another of the passengers said belonged to Caldwell.

Clark said Caldwell had a prior conviction for aggravated battery as an adult and juvenile adjudications for residential burglary and theft.