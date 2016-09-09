Walmart shoplifter gets probation

URBANA — A Piper City man who admitted stealing electronics from the Champaign Walmart over several days earlier this year — then selling them to a resale shop — has been sentenced to a year of probation.

Ryan Deatley, 32, pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd on Friday to retail theft over $300, admitting that between March 22 and 29, he stole controllers for three different kinds of video game systems on three different days from the Walmart, 2610 N. Prospect Ave., C.

Champaign police later learned that Deatley and another man then sold those new controllers to the Disc Replay store at 2012 N. Prospect Ave., C.

Deatley was also ordered to perform 75 hours of public service.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said Deatley had prior convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, driving under the influence, domestic battery, trespass, disorderly conduct and forgery.