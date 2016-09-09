Woman admits role in jail smuggling

DANVILLE — A woman accused of helping a correctional officer smuggle marijuana into the Vermilion County Jail for an inmate has pleaded guilty.

With Esmeralda Cordova, 36, pleading guilty to official misconduct, a second count of unauthorized possession of contraband in a penal institution was dismissed. She will be sentenced on Oct. 27.

Former Correctional Officer Jonathan "Doug" Maloney, 44, of Catlin pleaded guilty in the case on June 9 in exchange for a 30-month probation sentence and truthful testimony against his co-defendant, Cordova, according to the plea agreement.

Maloney, an 11-year veteran officer who was fired from his corrections job soon after his arrest in December 2014, is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 26.

According to sheriff's investigators who testified at his preliminary hearing, Maloney admitted on audio tape that he spoke to Jerome Rowell, an inmate in the jail in 2014, to arrange a time to meet Rowell's girlfriend, Cordova, and get marijuana in exchange for cash.

Cordova delivered the contraband to the county jail in a package on Dec. 3, 2014, and Maloney delivered it to Rowell in the jail, according to testimony.

Investigators also testified that Cordova was seen delivering the package to Maloney on video from a camera in the front lobby of the Public Safety Building.

Vermilion County sheriff's deputies investigating Maloney and Rowell were unable to recover the package or any of the cannabis smuggled into the jail.

Sheriff's investigators said there was no package or contraband recovered, because it was smuggled in on Dec. 3, and their investigation, initiated after a corrections supervisor told Sheriff Pat Hartshorn that he observed suspicious activity, wasn't finished until Dec. 18.

Rowell was also charged, but he had several other pending criminal cases in Vermilion County Circuit Court.

On July 16, 2015, he entered a guilty plea in a combination of cases in return for a maximum sentence of seven years in prison on a charge of drug possession with the intent to deliver.

He was sentenced to six years in prison in August 2015 and is now housed at the Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna, Ill.

The latest on the three people charged in a 2014 marijuana smuggling bust at the Vermilion County Jail:

Jerome Rowell, inmate: 13 months into a six-year prison sentence at the Shawnee Correctional Center.

Jonathan "Doug" Maloney, correctional officer: Due to be sentenced on Sept. 26 after testifying against his co-defendant and former girlfriend.

Esmeralda Cordova, Maloney's ex-girlfriend: Sentencing scheduled for Oct. 27 after she pleaded to official misconduct this week.