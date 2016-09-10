Area history, Sept. 10, 2016

Today is Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, six alleged disorderly houses were the fruit of Champaign Police activities Saturday night and Sunday. The Saturday night raid was at the "drug store" at Walnut and Taylor streets. The places entered Sunday were Fritz Lutz's at 126 N. First St., William Lutz's at 120 N. First, F. Sansone's at 124 N. First, RH. Carter's at 67 E. Main St. and James Taylor's at 501 E. Washington St.

In 1966, Illi-Bus, the University of Illinois campus bus service for students, faculty and staff, will resume operations Monday with a new route and schedule. The bus service was inaugurated in November 1960 on a trial basis at the request of the student body. More than 870,000 riders used the service in the last academic year. The fare is 5 cents.

In 2001, Champaign County is tightening security at the Brookens Administrative Center after an incident last year at the Danville Public Safety Building when a man drove his sports utility vehicle up to the steps of the building, crashed through bullet-proof glass and began firing a handgun.