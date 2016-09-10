First responders, victims assess damages

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Damage to the home of Rod Baird in rural Homer caused by a tornado on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. Photographed on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Image

HOMER — As bad as Friday night's storm damage was for a handful of folks just south of Homer, a veteran first responder said he would have expected to see even more destruction.

"It's been reported that thing was on the ground 20 minutes. I'm amazed at the minimal damage there is, given the length of time that was on ground," said Mike Dilley, a volunteer firefighter for the Sidney Fire Department.

No injuries to humans have been reported, although one of the families whose home was hit was missing a dog and two cats.

Dilley, the retired Urbana fire chief, was a first responder in April 1997 when a tornado hit southeast Urbana, heavily damaging scores of homes there, before skipping over to Ogden, where it leveled about half the town.

Dilley was out Friday night and back out on Saturday with a colleague. They tracked Friday's tornado by looking at crop damage.

"It looks like it first touched down just east of 2200 E and south of 700 N," about 3 miles south of Sidney and 5 miles west of Illinois 49, he said.

"If you look northeasterly and take a string and run it through 750 N and 2400 E, northeast toward Illinois 49, the last bit of damage we saw on the crops looked to be about County Road 2500 E," the Broadlands Slab.

In that path were the two homes that were heaviest hit — Brian Biddle's in the 2300 block of County Road 750 N and Rod and Brenda Baird's house a half-mile north and east on 800 N.

At the Biddle house on Saturday, Gary and Debbie Beck of North Carolina were lamenting the loss of their recreational vehicle in Friday night's tornado. But as upsetting as that was, they were thinking like parents first.

"As much as I hate the loss of (the RV), I'm glad we were here so we could give her the support she needs at this time," Gary Beck said of their daughter.

The Becks had arrived at the house earlier that day, intending to visit before heading back home. They had been on the road several weeks, visiting Alaska.

The two-story home of the Becks' daughter and her husband, Brian Biddle, lost a huge portion of the roof on its back side, making it uninhabitable.

The Becks, their daughter and son-in-law, and two grandchildren were able to get in the home's crawl space before the tornado struck right around 7 p.m.

Debbie Beck said since they didn't hear the proverbial freight train sound, they thought maybe things weren't so bad as they emerged from the crawl space.

That's when they realized their RV had been destroyed, their pickup truck damaged and the home was without much of its roof.

On Saturday, they were joined by many friends trying to help them pick through the rubble of their RV to save what they could.

Dilley said he was amazed that volunteers were able to set the RV upright. "There was one wall standing, but no roof," he said.

Traveling on east, the tornado hit the Lost Grove Cemetery at the intersection of county roads 2500 E and 800 N.

The cemetery has graves dating from the 1850s. Headstones from that decade and some from a hundred years later were damaged.

The cemetery is right down the road from the Bairds' farmhouse. The tornado went through a bean field near the cemetery, damaging the tombstones before jumping the road and hitting the Baird house, destroying the century-old structure. They were not home at the time.

On Saturday, Dilley said they saw one other small farm building knocked down on 2400 E just south of 750 N.

Although there was a flash flood warning from much of central and southern Champaign County Saturday morning, Sgt. Will Davis of the Champaign County Sheriff's Office said he was not aware of any serious flooding on rural roads.

However, there was plenty of standing water in some sections of St. Joseph.