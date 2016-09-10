Flash flood warning issued for parts of Champaign and Vermilion

The National Weather Service at Lincoln has issud a flash flood warning for southern Champaign County and central Vermilion County until 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

At 7:21 a.m., radar indicated thuderstorms producing heavy rain across that area. Up to two inches have fallen in addition to rain that occured Friday.

Locations that may experience flooding include Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, St. Joseph, Tolono, Danville, Oakwood, Philo, Sidney, Ogden, Fithian, Muncie, Bismarck, Sadorus, Royal, Ivesdale, Collison, Alvin, the Vermilion County airport and Kickapoo State Park.

It also includes I-57 between mile markers 223 and 224 and I-74 between mile markers 185 and 210.