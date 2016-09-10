Flash flood warning issued for parts of Champaign and Vermilion
The National Weather Service at Lincoln has issud a flash flood warning for southern Champaign County and central Vermilion County until 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
At 7:21 a.m., radar indicated thuderstorms producing heavy rain across that area. Up to two inches have fallen in addition to rain that occured Friday.
Locations that may experience flooding include Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, St. Joseph, Tolono, Danville, Oakwood, Philo, Sidney, Ogden, Fithian, Muncie, Bismarck, Sadorus, Royal, Ivesdale, Collison, Alvin, the Vermilion County airport and Kickapoo State Park.
It also includes I-57 between mile markers 223 and 224 and I-74 between mile markers 185 and 210.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.