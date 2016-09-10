Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette A volunteer grades the yard of a newly renovated Habitat for Humanity of Danville home at 513 N. Collett St. on Friday. Habitat officials will turn the keys over to Theodore and Shawnita Brown and their children at a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited.

DANVILLE — On Sunday, Theodore and Shawnita Brown will realize their longtime dream of home ownership.

That's when Habitat for Humanity of Danville officials will turn over the keys of a newly renovated home at 513 N. Collett St. to the couple and their children at a 2 p.m. dedication ceremony.

"This house is a blessing," said Shawnita, a pharmacy technician at the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System and CVS Pharmacy and mother of four. "I never expected to have this opportunity."

This month, the Habitat chapter is marking its 30th year in the Danville area. Over that time, the organization has partnered with 56 families to provide decent, affordable housing.

"There's a misunderstanding that Habitat is giving away housing," said Executive Director Paul Sermersheim. "We're the builder and the lender, and we provide the owners with an interest-free mortgage. But they have a monthly mortgage that they have to pay. And the homeowners have to put in 300 hours of sweat equity ... and they have to keep up their property."

The majority of the Danville chapter's projects have been new builds, including a "blitz build" that the group along with public safety personnel and veteran volunteers started on Sept. 11, 2012. However, Sermersheim said recently the group decided to focus on renovating existing properties.

"I feel like especially in the city of Danville, we're part of the solution," he said, adding that the rehabs not only put the properties back on the tax roll but revitalize the neighborhood.

The 1,300-square-foot ranch on Collett Street has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Sermersheim said the property next door at 515 N. Collett St. was donated to Habitat. Officials razed a dilapidated house on the property, but kept the garage for the Browns.

"That will give them a larger yard, too," Sermersheim said.

He said the work was done by Habitat construction manager Josh Rainey, a core group of volunteers who call themselves "the Old Grumpy Gang," as well as a number of volunteers including from the Danville Area Board of Realtors and Heatcraft.

Theodore Brown, a machine operator at Viscofan; Shawnita; her oldest son, Jaiden Nelson; and his teammates on the Danville High School track team did much of the interior painting.

"My husband and me and a couple friends helped tear down walls, ripped up old carpet, tore down siding. (Theodore) also helped take off the roof," Shawnita said. "It was worth it. It's going to mean more to us knowing we helped build it."