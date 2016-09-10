Meteorologist: 'All of a sudden we saw this funnel form'

HOMER — The low wall of clouds hanging over the countryside east of Pesotum had an ominous look to meteorologist Jeff Frame.

He took a picture and tweeted it to the National Weather Service, which had been monitoring the storm on radar. It issued a tornado warning a short time later.

Frame, who had driven from Champaign to track the storm with another experienced storm chaser, then followed it further east, south of Philo, where they saw intermittent rotation in the clouds.

“All of a sudden we saw this funnel form,” he said.

It was just after 6:30 p.m. The small cone got bigger and bigger as they tracked it to the northeast, north of Broadlands, until it became a large “stovepipe tornado,” said Frame, who continued to post photos on Twitter (@VORTEXJeff).

They saw it plow into something — a group of trees or “some kind of structure.”

Then, at 6:48 p.m., about four or five miles southwest of Homer, they saw a farmstead take a direct hit.

“A lot of debris got tossed up into the air,” he said.

As the tornado moved on, they drove up to the property along with a few other storm chasers and first responders.

“We called out for people,” he said. “Nobody answered us.”

After about 20 minutes, police officers asked Frame and others on the scene to step back because of a gas or chemical leak.

Running out of light, Frame and his friend decided to drive back to Champaign.

“I don’t like chasing after dark. You can’t see anything,” he said. “It’s a safety thing.”

Frame, a University of Illinois clinical assistant professor of atmospheric sciences, emphasized that storm chasing isn’t for amateurs.

“It can be very dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing,” he said.

He had been keeping an eye on weather data all afternoon from his office on campus, and when he saw the storm appear on radar around 5 p.m. he decided to go chase it.

It was the 62nd or 63rd tornado he’s spotted, stretching back to May 2004 in Kansas.

He’s been involved in scientific studies that use mobile radar trucks on the plains to drive up to the storms and collect high-resolution data on tornadoes and rotating thunderstorms.

He’s never had a dangerous close call.

“Today was as close as I got to the tornado. I got within a mile away,” he said.

They were safely south of the tornado, which was moving to the northeast.

“I’m not one of these people who gets up really close, or gets in front of them, who drives around on muddy dirt roads. That can be very dangerous,” he said.