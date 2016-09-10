Weekend Planner: Proud and not afraid to show it

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Josh Laskowski hangs a large rainbow flag on the west wall of The Accord in downtown Champaign on Thursday Aug. 8, 2016. Laskowski hung the flag to promote CU Pride Festival that takes place this weekend.

The third annual Pride Parade — the only of its kind in downstate Illinois — will be bigger than ever, with more than 60 entries and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin as the grand marshal. (U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk was to be in the parade, too, but backed out due to another commitment.) The parade, part of the UP Center of Champaign County's seventh Pride Festival, will get underway at 3 p.m. today in downtown Champaign. "It will be a full weekend of activities. We're trying to build on downstate Illinois' only Pride Parade and make it a statewide event," said JOSH LASKOWSKI of the UP Center. Here's more courtesy staff writer MELISSA MERLI:

1. The Pride Festival headquarters will be The Accord, 51 E. Main St., where Laskowski on Thursday unfurled from the roof a giant rainbow flag. The free Family Friendly Festival, with vendors, will start at noon in the family-friendly area. Lots of live entertainment will take place this evening inside and outside The Accord, including music from Well Spring Duo, Kayla Brown, Eric Sirota and Isaac Arms and performances by Carnival Debauche and Defy Gravity.

2. Starting at noon today, the UP Center will host LGBTQ workshops and seminars at Big Grove Tavern. Children's musician Joel Frankel of the Old Town School of Music in Chicago will entertain from 4 to 6 p.m. today; his five CDs have received numerous awards, and his songs have appeared on TV and in movies, including "Big" starring Tom Hanks. Other entertainment: a DJ at Barrelhouse 34, C-U Comedy at Soma and dancing and drag at Chester Street Bar.

3. There will be at least four drag shows featuring Sundei SinClaire, Divinity Sparks, Lady Rage and "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 1 star Jade Sotomayor. The activities continue Sunday with a Drag Brunch at 11 a.m. at V. Picasso Wine Bar and Restaurant and the first Central Illinois LGBT Wedding Showcase from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fluid Event Center, 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C. The festival kicked off Friday with The Big Gay '80s Prom Night at The Accord.