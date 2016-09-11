CU Pride Festival: Strong support

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette One of the entries in the CU Pride Festival parade makes its way through downtown Champaign on Saturday. Image

CHAMPAIGN — With 70 float entries, hundreds of walkers, thousands outside bars cheering and its first senator, the CU Pride Festival parade was bigger than it ever has been.

Grad students and drag queens marched alongside government leaders, both Democratic and Republican, while Meijer workers and high schoolers followed a Bud Light truck and grand marshal U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

Meanwhile, roller derby girls wheeled past them all on Saturday.

The theme: Love is greater than hate. And as in previous years, there was no show of animosity toward gay and transgender people, as vehicles wheeled through downtown Champaign, and walkers tossed candy.

Stephanie Skora, president of the UP Center, said this was the biggest year yet.

"People are really coming together in support," Skora said.

"It's very family-friendly," added UP Center board member Amanda Kettering.

Missing in action was Mr. Happy, the walking condom who was the closest thing to a controversial figure in the last two years' parades.

Nancy Johnson of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District had portrayed Mr. Happy, but this year was dressed as Preppy The Pill Bottle, with an Alka-Seltzer hat.

She was promoting the health district's PrEP HIV prevention program.

Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said a newer drug — Truvada, also known as PrEP — can prevent people, especially those at high risk, from contracting HIV in the first place, and the district has some available for free.

"It's better to prevent HIV than to have to treat it," she said.

Durbin said that it is no longer controversial to lead an event like the parade.

"Like most people," Durbin said, "I've found that once you meet people and get to know them, you really come to understand that what they're looking for is respect for their lifestyle and a level of privacy when it comes to their choices.

"I think those two things are consistent with what America is all about."

The event skewed young, as Durbin noticed, saying "public sentiment, particularly among younger people, is solidly in support of tolerance."

Among the youngest was Charles Owen, 8, who was dressed as Batman, the Dark Knight version, and said "the parade is cool."

His mother, Heather Owen of Champaign, said the family came out to watch the parade to "celebrate every form of love."

"With our son, we're making sure he learns to be kind and respectful," she said.

The loudest parade entrant was once again the Chester Street nightclub, blasting "YMCA" from a truck. Amy Meyers, an emcee, said that loud was good.

Sarah Viall of Bloomington was on "quad" skates, one of several Twin City Derby Girls dressed up and ready to roll.

"The Derby Girls have all types of people," she said.

The University of Illinois was also well-represented, from law students to undergrads and professors in the iSchool Queer Library Alliance.

Information sciences Professor Kathryn La Barre said the welcome for the parade showed a gradual change in attitudes.