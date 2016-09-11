By the numbers: High school enrollments

A study of 2016-17 high school enrollment figures

Unity grew by 35. Westville shrank by 20. And Tuscola and Uni High now have the exact same-sized student bodies — 321, one student less than Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

Days after learning 2016-17 will be another record year at the UI, we turned the spotlight on area high school enrollment.

3 BIGGEST

1. Danville: 1,548

2. Centennial: 1,429

3. Champaign Central: 1,271

3 SMALLEST (PUBLIC)

1. DeLand-Weldon: 61

2. Cissna Park: 94

3. Bement: 104

3 THINGS YOU OUGHT TO KNOW

— You think Champaign Central’s University Avenue home is old? An hour north in Iroquois County sits Milford High (est. 1912, William Howard Taft’s third year in office). At this time next year, the school of 214 in the village of 1,254 will move into a new $17 million high school, care of district voters, who approved the move by a 733-480 margin last year.

— Between them, Champaign’s two public schools have 2,700 students — enough to fill two creaky facilities and four clunky portable trailers on lease. Come 2026, the district predicts enrollment at Centennial and Central will balloon to between 3,200 and 3,400. One wild card: what affect will the arrival of a third Champaign private school — Academy High — have on Unit 4 enrollment?

— Vermilion County’s public school enrollment has stabilized after decades of decline — from 5,130 students in 1980-81, to 4,120 in 1990-91, to 3,317 in 2000-01, to 3,170 in 2010-11. The eight schools still standing have a combined 3,734 between them, according to figures provided by their principals. That’s within 51 kids of each of the last four years.

TREND-CHECKING

Six of the area’s eight biggest high schools have Champaign County addresses — including Mahomet-Seymour, which is on the verge of joining the Big 4 in the 1,000-student club.

Here’s a look at 2016-17 enrollment figures and how they compare to the counts at the start of last year, as provided to The News-Gazette by area principals.



High school 2016-17 Vs. ’15-’16

1. Danville: 1,548 -12

2. Centennial: 1,429 +84

3. Champaign Central: 1,271 +23

4. Urbana: 1,109 +39

5. Mahomet-Seymour: 974 +5

6. Rantoul: 810 +34

7. Clinton: 623 -26

8. Unity: 570 +35

9. Monticello: 497 -13

10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda: 479 +21

11. St. Joseph-Ogden: 471 -1

12. Hoopeston Area: 407 -8

13. Westville: 383 -20

14. Bismarck-Henning: 343 +1

15. Georgetown-Ridge Farm: 323 -21

16. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: 322 -12

17. Tuscola: 321 +8

17. Uni High: 321 -3

19. Watseka: 320 -19

20. Oakwood: 310 +21

21. St. Thomas More: 294 -12

22. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond: 286 +10

23. Salt Fork: 282 -13

24. Fisher: 276 -3

25. LeRoy: 231 -7

26. Blue Ridge: 227 -1

27. Arcola: 218 +8

28. Milford: 214 +6

29. Villa Grove: 195 +22

30. Heritage: 172 +22

31. Cerro Gordo: 167 -4

32. Armstrong: 138 -1

33. Judah Christian: 127 -7

34. Shiloh: 121 +1

35. Bement: 104 -9

36. Schlarman: 103 +12

37. Cissna Park: 94 -10

38. DeLand-Weldon: 61 +3

39. Arthur Christian: 42 +2

JEFF D’ALESSIO