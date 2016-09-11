Sunday Special: What happened here?

URBANA — Having seen his share of wrecks at the corner of University and Broadway the past two decades — including a car jumping a curb and ramming right into his business last summer — nothing about the dangerous intersection surprises Ed McIntyre anymore.

Not even an accident that had a fatal outcome, says the manager of Lil Porgy's BBQ.

"It won't change," McIntyre said. "People are just not paying attention."

In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, a Saturday, Jeffery Wayne Stacy, 54, was struck by a vehicle as he was walking home from the Sweetcorn Festival in downtown Urbana.

The person responsible was nowhere to be found when a passing motorist spotted Mr. Stacy lying in the street, stopped and called 911.

He died from his injuries five days later.

In the 15 days since, Urbana police have been parsing through a case where leads are hard to come by. Hit-and-runs are challenging to investigate by their nature, but this one happened outside the watchful eye of security cameras.

'Need a good kick-start'

Urbana police were able to solve a hit-and-run case 10 years ago, when Jeanette Griffin was killed near Landis Farm.

A patrol officer drove through nearby neighborhoods and kept an eye out for damaged cars, which led him to the culprit, said Lt. Richard Surles, a member of the department's criminal investigations division.

But that's not the most common outcome in cases where no witnesses come forward and no cameras are rolling.

"It's harder to do that with this situation because that one was near a residential area and this was at a very busy intersection with many different kinds of traffic," he said.

Even if the driver isn't found soon, Surles said the department won't close the case until it's done. In cases such as this, he said, it's not beyond the realm of possibility that the person responsible would take some time to wrap their head around what they've done before turning themselves in.

"I'm always hopeful that we can solve the case, if nothing else, for the family to have closure," Surles said. "We really need help from the public. We need a good kick-start, even if it's saying 'Hey, this car has new damage.'"

Surles said the department has received tips from community members, but no solid leads have been generated from them.

Limited surveillance

Unlike Campustown, where more than 1,400 cameras are pointed in seemingly every direction, none of the footage taken from businesses around the site of the hit-and-run was useful, Surles said.

With cameras ranging in price from two to four figures, Surles said police "can't just put out cameras — we'd put one out for a specific reason, not just to watch traffic."

Three businesses in the outdoor shopping plaza at 102 E. University Ave. — Jimmy John's, Panchero's Mexican Grill and Chase Bank — all have indoor security cameras, employees said, but most point to the cash register. The closest any come to the roads is another at Chase that monitors the bank's parking lot.

Neither Lil Porgy's nor Red's Muffler Shop has surveillance technology. McIntyre and Scott West, a 32-year Red's employee, both doubted their businesses would invest in security cameras in response to the hit-and-run.

Surles understands why. But in this case, it makes detectives' jobs all the more tough.

Even "if a business has a drive-thru under surveillance," he said, "that shows some of the surrounding road in the background."

IDOT takes a look

The University Avenue corridor, which stretches from Wright Street to Race Street and covers the crash location, has been the yearlong focus of a study by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IDOT decided to take a look after the city of Urbana contacted it about general safety issues in the area, said Craig Shonkwiler, an assistant city engineer with the city.

The study is the first of a three-phase process that IDOT has committed to, Shonkwiler said. The second involves planning for changes, the third construction.

"We just got started back up on (the study) after doing preliminary investigations and fact-finding," said Craig Emberton, a program development engineer with IDOT.

Change can't some soon enough at the "problematic intersection" outside his shop, said Red's mechanic West.

One of his chief concerns is a slight incline in the section of University Avenue near his shop. In the wintertime, he said, cars come down the incline at high speeds and if the light at Broadway Avenue changes at the last minute, it can be hard to stop.

Surles maintains that the intersection is "structurally fine — even with the incline."

Incline danger or not, West thinks drivers need to be more careful, especially in light of the latest accident.

"People should exercise more caution," he said.