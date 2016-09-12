Area history, Sept. 12, 2016

Today is Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Miss Rose Hazen, now at Columbia School in Champaign, will become the new principal at Marquette School. Miss Zella Radebaugh resigned the position.

In 1966, the Rantoul Industrial Development Corp. has placed 150 acres of land under option as a possible site for the new East Central Illinois District 505 junior college campus. The site is on the north side of U.S. 136, one mile west of Rantoul. It is owned by Mrs. Kenneth Hamilton of Rantoul.

In 2001, in Champaign-Urbana as a cross the land, churches, synagogues and other places of communal sharing filled to overflowing last night following the world terrorism attack in U.S. history. One participant, University of Illinois student Jody Craft, had to ask directions to the First United Methodist Church in Champaign, but she knew it was where she should be. "I'd feel guilty doing anything else tonight," she said.