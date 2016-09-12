Examining Unit 4 referendum: Edison cafeteria

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Edison Middle School Principal Angela Schoonover stands in her crowded cafeteria.

Every Monday between now and Nov. 8, staff writer NICOLE LAFOND will spotlight one piece of Champaign's six-school, $183.4 million referendum that will be put before voters Nov. 8.

FIRST UP: The crammed cafeteria at Edison Middle School

How much it'd cost

$1.7 million of the $15 million planned for the 102-year-old school at 306 W. Green St.

How bad is it?

On today's lunch menu: cheese sticks, peach cups, fresh veggies, milk, specks of deteriorating window sills and potentially a splash of rainwater after a stormy weekend.

Principal Angela Schoonover only wishes that was a joke.

In a cafeteria that's over capacity by nearly 100 students during any given lunch period, space is cramped — especially during eighth-grade feeding time — but the crumbling windows are her biggest source of frustration. When it rains hard, flooding frequently throws a wrench in Edison's serving schedule.

"Water does come in. We can mop it up and get on with the day, but that's really the biggest issue with this whole building. It's an old, pretty building, but it's just deteriorating," Schoonover says.

In her two years as principal, Schoonover is grateful for the little things, like a new paint job last year that "brightened" up the space.

But the big issues remain:

— It's wall-to-wall kids for all three lunch servings at a cafeteria that's partially below ground and is far smaller than those at Unit 4's other two middle schools.

— An outdated kitchen means food has to be shipped over from another school and warmed up before being served.

— There's no air conditioning in the dining hall and mechanical and electrical systems are "obsolete," according to Unit 4's design team.

How we got here

The cafeteria was originally built in 1933 as a vocational classroom space, but was later converted to a dining hall. It hasn't had any major remodeling since 1956.

How it'd change

If the referendum passes, the cafeteria will be expanded, new kitchen and serving equipment will be installed, and all the heating, ventilation, A/C and electrical systems will be replaced.

A new gathering and dining space would also make life easier for the staff. As things stand now, proper supervision in the cafeteria is a daily issue, Schoonover says.

Unlike Franklin (built in 1953) and Jefferson (1960) middle schools, which no longer hold recess outdoors, Edison has to send students outside, just to free up space.