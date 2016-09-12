Navy specialist from Danville in critical but stable condition after shooting

DANVILLE — A Navy security specialist from Danville is in critical but stable condition at a Washington, D.C. area hospital after being shot in the chest outside a nightclub over the weekend.

Zane Kentner, a 2008 Danville High School graduate and Master-at-Arms 1st Class stationed in Bethesda, Md., was outside the Mad Hatter bar around 3 a.m. Saturday when he was shot following an altercation.

Friends say the Danville police officer’s son was out celebrating prior to being deployed.

Ryan Matthews, 27, has been arrested in connection with the incident and charged with two counts of assault and assault with intent to kill.

According to a report from Metropolitan police, a club-related argument led to the altercation in which Matthews allegedly physically assaulted — with “closed fists,” authorities say — two other men before shooting Kentner.

After a brief foot pursuit, police officers caught the suspect and recovered a handgun, according to their report. Matthews was also charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.

Kentner is the son of Tim and Kristi Kentner of Danville.

Just Thursday, Kentner was awarded a Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his contributions while at Naval Support Activity of Bethesda, Md. While stationed in Okinawa in 2012-13, Kentner was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for superior performance of duties while serving as a Fleet Activities Okinawa honor guard member.

As a high school senior, Kentner earned special-mention recognition on The News-Gazette’s all-area football team.