Promotion for Wilson

URBANA — Interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson is getting a promotion.

The University of Illinois announced Monday that Wilson will be executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs for the UI system, serving as second-in-command to President Tim Killeen.

In her new job, recently restructured by Killeen, Wilson will coordinate both academic and budgetary operations for the UI system’s three universities in Urbana, Chicago and Springfield.

The appointment is subject to Board of Trustees approval.

Killeen said the new position adds the duties of a chief operating officer to the traditional role as chief academic officer.

Wilson will work closely with Killeen to elevate the system’s national profile by building on connections with legislators, funding agencies and leaders in higher education, communities and industry, he said.

“Barb’s leadership, passion and vision have been invaluable in steering the university through a turbulent year with its excellence intact,” Killeen said in a release. “I am delighted that she will now share her many talents to serve the entire U of I System, and elevate our standing as a global leader in education, innovation and service to the public good.”

Wilson, a faculty member and administrator in Urbana-Champaign since 2000, will assume her new duties Sept. 26, the day Robert Jones will take over as chancellor of the Urbana campus.

She will serve in a designate capacity until the board’s Nov. 10 meeting in Chicago.

“The challenges facing the entire U of I System and public higher education are going to require us to make decisions together that will impact the university for generations to come,” Wilson said in a release. “I hope my perspective both as a long-time faculty member and as a campus administrator will help us make choices that foster academic excellence as well as sound stewardship of our resources. I know I have a lot to learn and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

In her new role, Wilson will coordinate planning and budgeting for the $5.6 billion UI system, which includes a major health care system. She will also collaborate with campus chancellors, provosts, faculty and academic staff on educational and student programs.

She replaces Christophe Pierre, former vice president for academic affairs, who resigned last month to become provost of the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey.

An internal search to fill the job was launched in July. The search yielded eight applicants and Killeen interviewed two finalists for the position, the UI said.

Wilson, 58, has served as interim chancellor at Urbana since August 2015, following the resignation of former Chancellor Phyllis Wise. In July trustees approved the appointment of Jones, president of the State University of New York at Albany.

As interim chancellor, Wilson helped the university weather significant reductions in state funding during an ongoing state budget impasse. Despite the financial shortfall, enrollment continued to grow, including a record freshman class for the fall semester.

She also helped lead efforts that brought in Josh Whitman as athletic director, Lovie Smith as head football coach and King Li as the inaugural dean of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine. A professor of communications, Wilson joined the UI faculty in 2000 and became the Harry E. Preble Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in 2014.

She retained her title as dean while serving as interim chancellor, but will leave the post when she takes her new position. Executive Associate Dean Brian Ross led LAS over the last year and will continue in that role during the transition.

She had served in the provost’s office before that, including two years as executive vice provost for faculty and academic affairs.

A professor of communications, she was a professor at the University of California at Santa Barbara for 12 years before joining the UI. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and master’s and doctoral degrees in communications at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.