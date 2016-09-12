Q&A: DACC's new president on wide-ranging listening tour

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette New Danville Area Community College President Stephen Nacco chats with, from left, students Zachary Lawhorn and Charles Atwood, both of Westville, and Nakela Coates of Danville at a back-to-school event.

It's been about four weeks since STEPHEN NACCO took the reins as Danville Area Community College's seventh president.

In that time, he's met as many stakeholders as he can — students, staff, faculty, donors, superintendents, elected officials, board members, community leaders, business owners, the works.

"I love hearing their stories — their own experience as a student, or their children's, or how DACC worked with their company's employees," said Nacco, who comes to DACC with more than 30 years' experience in higher education, most recently as vice president of administrative services for Union (N.J.) County College. He's also a former administrator with New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Staff writer NOELLE McGEE caught up with Nacco at DACC's back-to-school picnic.

You knew a lot about DACC before you came. What's something new you've learned in the last few weeks?

"Bachelor's degrees. I was floored when I saw what we have to offer the community but haven't made a big deal about it. ... We have partnerships that enable us to offer bachelor's degrees ... in dozens of popular programs, including education, business, criminal justice, graphic arts, humanities and others.

"What makes these degrees a bargain is that students pay community-college prices. They earn an associate and continue to take courses through a third year — or up to 94 credits — right here in DACC classrooms, with DACC faculty and DACC tuition."

Outside of DACC, what have you and your wife been up to since settling into your new home?

"Cindy and I, and Cindy's dad are settling in to being Danvillians quite nicely. Since Cindy's a native of Chicago and has relatives scattered in more than 40 households across Illinois and Indiana, we've been getting quite a few visitors. My brother-in-law, Mike, who's a traveling nurse, is now keeping his motorboat in Lake Vermilion."

Now that you're in Illinois, are you planning to switch your allegiance from the New York sports teams?

"The Yankees are my American League team but the Cubs have been my National League team long before I even met my wife, Cindy (in 1987), who's a lifelong Cubs fan. That 1969 Cubs team with Banks, Williams, Jenkins, Santo, Kessinger, Beckert and Hundley may well be my all-time favorite team. Of course, that'll change if this team goes all the way and breaks the 108-year shneid. Even as a Yankee fan, I suffered with those Cubs teams of 1984 and 1989. I still get sick thinking of Carmelo Martinez and Steve Garvey on the '84 Padres."

What's the last good concert, movie or theater performance you've seen?

"Concert: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden last May. Movie: 'Whiplash,' with J.K. Simmons. And theater performance: 'Hairspray' in Baltimore with a Broadway cast and starring a friend of ours, Laura Rondinella, as Tracy."

You're a former English and American-literature professor. Who's your favorite writer and why?

"Most recently ... Sinclair Lewis, and it's because he wrote a book in 1935 called 'It Can't Happen Here.' That's eerily prophetic. In its time, it anticipated the rise of the Nazis and Italian fascist movement, as well as the possibility of fascism spreading to America due to difficult economic conditions and the lingering hopelessness of the Great Depression.

"However, when you read the novel today, some of the same themes emerging in Lewis's dystopic view of totalitarian America are being echoed among the populace. It's scary how similar the situations are between Sinclair's America and America today."

What would surprise most people about you?

"I start each day playing at least one song on the clarinet. I've done that for more than 50 years."

What's the best piece of advice you've ever been given?

"When I was having trouble deciding what to do about something at work, a supervisor (Howard Ende) told me, 'If the good outweighs the bad, go for it.'

"The implication is that everything has some potential liability, but when the payoff is higher than the potential for loss, you need to forge ahead."

What's on your bucket list?

"I'd like to drag Cindy to Moscow and live a week there."

Any guilty pleasures?

"I have a Pachinko machine from the 1970s. It's Japanese pinball used in gambling parlors. The machine shoots steel ball bearings and makes a lot of noise. I think 'pachinko' is onomatopoeic for the sound the machine makes when the steel balls fly around and flowers open with a 'ching' to expel more steel balls as prizes.

"My guilty pleasure is that my Pachinko machine tells my daily fortune."