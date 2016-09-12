UI Research Park director arraigned on DUI, 3 traffic offenses

CHAMPAIGN — The director of the University of Illinois’ Research Park was formally charged with driving under the influence, along with three other traffic-related offenses, during her arraignment Monday morning at the Champaign County courthouse.

Appearing with her attorney, Mark Lipton, Laura Frerichs, 38, pleaded not guilty to all four offenses before Judge Ronda Holliman.

The charges stem from an Aug. 3 incident in which Frerichs was pulled over shortly after 2 a.m. She was arrested for DUI, with a blood alcohol concentration of .22 percent, according to court documents. The limit in Illinois for a motorist to be presumed intoxicated is .08 percent.

If found guilty of DUI, a Class A misdemeanor, Frerichs could face 364 days in a jail, 24 months’ probation or fines of up to $2,500. She was also charged with two counts of improper lane usage and disobeying a traffic control device, all petty offenses each punishable by up to $1,000 in fines.

Frerichs indicated she understood all of the charges and possible penalties. Holliman set the pre-trial hearing for 1 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Special prosecutor Andrea Bergstrom has been assigned Frerichs’ case.