UI's Knap bags national honor

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Kim Knap

URBANA — Already a hero to the many dogs and their families she’s helped, Kim Knap, a rehab specialist for the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital, now has a national title to recognize it.

Knap was honored over the weekend in Los Angeles as this year’s American Hero Veterinary Technician, chosen from among five finalists in this national competition.

Knap, who has been at the UI since 2001 and helped start its veterinary rehab program, was nominated by a local dog owner who brought her dog to Knap for help with a knee injury.

The final selections for the American Humane Association’s veterinarian and vet tech heros were made by the public through voting.

The Hallmark Channel will air a special program Oct. 28 to honor all of the Hero Awards finalists.