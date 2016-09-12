Wanted teen turns himself in

Other Related Content Warrant issued for Champaign teen

URBANA – A Champaign teenager charged with an armed robbery who allegedly pulled a fire alarm to make an escape from The Pavilion in Champaign has turned himself in.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a male teen, 17, who listed an address in the 3200 block of Sylvan Drive, was in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center after turning himself in on Monday.

Last month the state’s attorney’s office filed a juvenile petition charging the teen with the Aug. 18 armed robbery of a 22-year-old Urbana man.

Rietz said she will ask a judge to transfer the teen to adult court for prosecution.

Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said the victim was approached about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 18 by two males as he exited an MTD bus at Fairlawn Drive and Lynn Street.

After asking for directions, one of the males displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s belongings.

He gave the robbers a backpack, which contained his cellphone, cash, keys and a laptop computer.

Then the robbers allegedly threatened the victim with the gun to get his personal identification number for his bank card.

The robbers went to an ATM machine at Philo Road and Florida Avenue and allegedly withdrew $800 cash from the machine.

After surveillance video from the gas station showed a person taking money from the ATM, that information was shared with other police.

Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet later arrested the teen at Illinois Terminal in Champaign.

After the teen’s behavior in the Juvenile Detention Center prompted a team of mental health professionals to recommend he be hospitalized, the teen was transferred to The Pavilion.

The teen then allegedly pulled the fire alarm, doors were opened and the teen escaped from the building.