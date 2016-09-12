Wilson on UI promotion: 'I’m ready for the next opportunity'

Photo by: The News-Gazette How Barb Wilson's promotion looks on paper Audio

URBANA — Interim Chancellor Barbara Wilson is getting a promotion.

The University of Illinois announced Monday that Wilson will be executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs for the UI system, serving as second-in-command to President Tim Killeen.

In her new position, recently restructured by Killeen, Wilson will coordinate both academic and budgetary operations for the UI system’s three universities in Urbana, Chicago and Springfield. The appointment is subject to Board of Trustees approval.

Killeen said the new position adds the duties of a chief operating officer to the traditional role as chief academic officer.

He said Wilson will work closely with him on advocating for the university with legislators, funding agencies, civic leaders and private industry.

Killeen said Wilson’s leadership was “invaluable in leading the university through a turbulent year with its excellence intact.”

“I certainly know her very well, and we have worked very closely together, so I’m very comfortable with that,” he told The News-Gazette. “The learning curve is not what it would have been had we gone for a protracted external search.”

He said a primary factor in his decision was the “expertise she brings to the table, the seasoned understanding of the issues, and a particularly detailed understanding of the budgetary options and concerns.”

“That experience base is just what we need right now,” Killeen said. “And I think she’s an articulate, principled spokesperson for the University of Illinois system.”

Wilson, a faculty member and administrator in Urbana-Champaign since 2000, will assume her new duties Sept. 26, the day Robert Jones will take over as chancellor of the Urbana campus.

She will serve in a designate capacity until the board’s Nov. 10 meeting in Chicago.

Wilson said today she’s excited about the position, noting that the challenges facing the university will require decisions that could affect it for generations to come.

“I feel after having been in this interim chancellor role for a year that I have a different perspective on things, and that I can be helpful at the system level,” said Wilson, who has also been an assistant provost and a faculty member for 16 years. “My heart and roots are here for the last 16 years. I guess I’m ready for the next opportunity.”

Wilson said she’s developed a good working relationship over the past year with the other two chancellors, Michael Amiridis in Chicago and Susan Koch in Springfield. Amiridis chaired the search committee that recommended Wilson as a finalist.

In her new role, Wilson will coordinate planning and budgeting for the $5.6 billion UI system, which includes a major health care system. She will also collaborate with campus chancellors, provosts, faculty and academic staff on educational and student programs.

She replaces Christophe Pierre, former vice president for academic affairs, who resigned last month to become provost of the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey.

An internal search to fill the job was launched in July. The search yielded eight applicants and the search committee interviewed four in late August, Killeen said. He interviewed two finalists for the position on Sept. 2 and informed trustees of his selection on Friday, the day after the board’s meeting in Urbana.

Wilson, 58, has served as interim chancellor at Urbana since August 2015, following the resignation of former Chancellor Phyllis Wise. In July trustees approved the appointment of Jones, president of the State University of New York at Albany.

As interim chancellor, Wilson helped the university make significant reductions in state funding during an ongoing state budget impasse, Killeen said. Despite those challenges enrollment continued to grow, including a record freshman class for the fall semester, he said.

He also counted the hiring of Josh Whitman as athletic director, Lovie Smith as head football coach and King Li as the inaugural dean of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine as successes during her tenure.

A professor of communications, Wilson joined the UI faculty in 2000 and became the Harry E. Preble Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in 2014.

She retained her title as dean while serving as interim chancellor, but will leave the post when she takes her new position. Executive Associate Dean Brian Ross led LAS over the last year and will continue in that role during the transition, officials said.

Wilson also served two years as executive vice provost for faculty and academic affairs.

She was a professor at the University of California at Santa Barbara for 12 years before joining the UI. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and master’s and doctoral degrees in communications at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.