Area history, Sept. 13, 2016

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the annual influx of students to the University of Illinois has begun in earnest, the last few days having witnessed the arrival of a large advance guard. The usual large annual increase is not expected this year, said university Registrar C.M. McConn. This summer the number of applications for permits to register has shown a marked falling off, he said. One reason, he said, is that the economy is good and there is plenty of work at good wages.

In 1966, it's corny but it's official. Champaign County has a new official seal, and it shows three ears of corn, symbolic of the county's agricultural base. There also are an open book, representative of the University of Illinois, and a shield to symbolize the national protection provided by Chanute Air Force Base. The new seal was adopted Tuesday by the county board of supervisors.

In 2001, a lot of adults could have benefited from the lessons being taught at Leal School in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on the United States. Social worker Molly Jones asked the 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds what they might do to make the country a safer and better place. "Pick up litter," said one little girl. "Just be a little kid. And make sure littler kids are safe," said another.