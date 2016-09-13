Audio: PODCAST: Dan Britt on the "Miracle on the Hudson" » more DWS news director Carol Vorel talks with Vermilion County native Dan Britt about his role in the "Miracle on the Hudson".

The movie "Sully", which premiered this past weekend, shows the story behind the "Miracle on the Hudson". And among the people who played a key role after the emergency landing is a pilot who is a Vermilion County native. Carol Vorel has more.

Britt still has a lot of family in the area. You'll also see his name in the film credits.