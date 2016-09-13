Jim Dey: Lots of talk, little action on funding schools

Illinois politicians haven't addressed public-school funding inequities, but they sure have spent a lot of time talking about them.

Several years ago, the Illinois Senate created a bipartisan committee to study the school-funding formula problem and make recommendations. There was much sound and fury, but no legislation was passed.

Earlier this year, the Illinois House appointed its own bipartisan committee to study school funding and report back.

Finally, in July, Gov. Bruce Rauner appointed a 25-member commission for the same purpose. With its report due Feb. 1, the commission is regularly meeting. But one member, state Sen. Jason Barickman, is skeptical that much will come of it.

"I continue to believe it's going to be a heavy lift to come together on something that can be agreed on by both parties," he said.

Barickman, a Bloomington Republican, said the problem is not so much creating a funding formula that provides more state aid to the neediest districts, but coping with the demands of Democratic legislative leaders for more money for Chicago's financially ailing district regardless of any agreed-upon formula.

Another commission member, Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill, shares Barickman's concerns but said "if we're going to focus on one school district, we won't get anywhere."

"That type of rhetoric is never going to lead to any solution," he said.

Manar has sponsored school-funding formula rewrites that have twice passed the Democratic-controlled Senate. But the Democratic-controlled House did not act on either proposal.

It has been nearly 20 years since Illinois re-wrote its school-funding formula. Since then, money intended to go to need-based aid has been rerouted into categorized funds that include transportation, poverty and special education.

It's estimated that just 44 cents of every school-aid dollar is allocated on the basis of need — districts with less-affluent property-tax bases are considered more needy than their wealthy counterparts.

Manar's proposed rewrite would have reduced the number of special funding categories and allocated roughly 90 cents of every aid dollar based on need.

It remains to be seen how the commission, led by Secretary of Education Beth Purvis, addresses that issue.

But both Manar and Barickman said a funding-formula agreement will require a settlement between Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan on the larger state budget issue.

"They go hand in hand," Manar said. "We're going to need additional resources."

He's referring to state income tax increases. Rauner has indicated that he'll accede to Madigan's demand for higher taxes if Madigan will embrace some of Rauner's pro-business proposals that the governor contends are necessary to jump-start the state's moribund economy. So far, Madigan has flatly rejected Rauner's position.

School funding is not just a big issue in Illinois.

Last week, a Connecticut judge found that his state is not providing sufficient aid to poorer districts and gave that state's Legislature six months to pass a new plan.

Judge Thomas Mouikawsher accused the state of spending its education money "whimsically." Connecticut's attorney general has made no formal announcement, but it would be surprising if the decision is not appealed.

The funding question revolves around how and how much state aid to allocate to school districts, and it puts legislators in difficult spots.

Some represent both wealthy and poor school districts, and it can be difficult to protect both under a new formula. At the same time, legislators in wealthier suburban districts are reluctant for their schools to get less aid, even if the aim is to establish a more equitable approach.

That's why some have suggested any new formula have a "hold-harmless" clause, meaning no district would get less. But if no one is to get less and others are to get a lot more, more money will have to be appropriated for education. But at whose expense — other state programs or from taxpayers?

Finally, there is the question of whether more money improves educational outcomes in poorer districts.

A recent New York Times story on Connecticut schools reported that Bridgeport, a poor district, spends $14,000 per student while Fairfield, a wealthy district, spends $16,000. The national average spent per pupil is $10,800.

Despite that relatively small difference, Fairfield student performance is far superior to that of Bridgeport.

The Times reports that Fairfield schools do not have the chronic absenteeism of those in Bridgeport, that Fairfield parents are more active in parent-teacher association groups that support the schools and that the children of Fairfield parents benefit from outside education-related activities.

The Times' observations are consistent with the result of a 1960s research study by sociologist James Coleman. He examined 3,000 schools and 600,000 primary and secondary school students, concluding that "the inequalities imposed on children by their home, neighborhood and peer environment are carried along to become the inequalities with which they confront adult life at the end of school."

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.