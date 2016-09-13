UI drops in U.S. News & World Report rankings

No. 3 in the Big Ten, No. 3 in the Land of Lincoln and down three notches from a year ago. Tuesday’s release of U.S. News & World Report’s esteemed higher ed rankings offered some good news and some not-so-good news for the University of Illinois. A by-the-numbers glance:

44th

Where the UI ranks among national universities, down from a 41st-place tie last year and tied for sixth this year with a fellow Big Ten member (Wisconsin), a fellow engineering heavyweight (Lehigh) and three campuses with better weather (Cal-Davis, Cal-San Diego, Miami of Florida).

10

Big Ten schools behind the UI: Penn State (50th), Ohio State (54th), Purdue and Maryland (tied for 60th), Minnesota (71st), Michigan State and Iowa (tied for 82nd), Indiana (86th), Nebraska (111th) and poor Rutgers (135th). Leading the league: Northwestern (12th) and Michigan (27th).

4

Best college lists where the UI fared better than 44th: undergraduate engineering programs (tied for 6th), public schools (tied for 10th), business programs (tied for 15th) and colleges for veterans (tied for 27th).

1st of 12

Where U.S. News ranks the UI’s civil engineering program among universities that offer it at the doctorate level — one spot better than those at Georgia Tech and Cal-Berkeley.

JEFF D’ALESSIO