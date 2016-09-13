UPDATE: Urbana man gets 20 years despite tearful plea

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Jeromy Ramm, right, listens to Associate Judge Ronda Holliman as she sentences him to 20 years for aggravated domestic battery to his girlfriend, Candace Brown. He was sentenced at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. Ramm's attorney, Alfred Ivy III, is at left.

UPDATED AT 6:45 P.M.

URBANA — A 40-year-old Urbana man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a night of violence that included repeatedly choking the mother of his child until she blacked out.

Jeromy Ramm, convicted July 22 of two counts of aggravated domestic battery, had faced a possible sentence of six to 30 years in prison due to his prior felony convictions for aggravated battery and burglary.

At Ramm’s sentencing hearing Tuesday, both counts were merged into one in connection with the beating/choking of Candace Brown a year ago at their home after she was upset with him for going out with another woman. Ramm will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

A tearful Brown urged the court to go easy on Ramm, a man she described as always giving and deserving of another chance.

“He made a mistake. He did something he can’t take back,” she said.

Brown said she wanted to explain phone calls Ramm made to her from jail while she had an order of protection against him — segments of which were played in the courtroom.

Champaign County sheriff’s Detective Norman Meeker said Ramm called Brown 60 times, telling her he loved her, that he was going to marry her and didn’t want her to testify against him, twice using another inmate’s PIN number — though both Ramm’s and Brown’s voices could be recognized.

Brown said she wanted to talk to Ramm when he called her from the jail, and “I allowed him to call me,” she said.

She urged Judge Ronda Holliman to consider in sentencing that she has a child with Ramm, that he’s been a good provider and that his children need him.

Their young daughter talks about him and asks about him, she said.

“He’s not a bad person,” she said. “He made a bad mistake.”

Ramm’s 14-year-old son, Jacob Ramm, called his father a good motivator and said he hopes his dad won’t miss all his high school and college years being in prison.

“He worked a lot, but when he was around, he’d take us places,” he said of his father.

Ramm’s father, William Ramm, also asked for a lighter sentence, saying his youngest son was a star athlete in high school and “always had that drive.”

He wants to help Jacob through high school and college, the elder Ramm said, “but I could use some help, and hopefully the court will allow that to happen.”

Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman asked for the maximum sentence for what she called a horrific and “very gruesome” battery and she pointed to a pattern of violence and past offenses in Jeromy Ramm’s life.

“The defendant made all the choices that brought him here today,” she said.

In a long statement of his own, Ramm apologized to Brown and his children and talked about a long list of work projects he has taken pride in as a union journeyman laborer. He also spoke of becoming both mother and father to his son after gaining full custody of him and of his slide into addiction that he said began with taking the prescription narcotic Vicodin for a shoulder injury and then progressed to using steroids and heroin.

Since his time in jail, he said, a local preacher has converted him to Christianity.”

“For the first time, I have read the Bible and it has made sense,” he said.

He asked Holliman for mercy and closed by saying, “May God bless you all.”

His attorney, Alfred Ivy, said he wasn’t minimizing the significant event that happened between Ramm and Brown, but he urged the court to consider the children who would be growing up without their father if he goes away to prison for a long time and said even the minimum sentence would mean Jacob wouldn’t have his father around for his high school and college years.

But Holliman recalled witnesses describing injuries as the worst they’d seen in years. She also said that Brown had feared for her life and domestic violence must be deterred in this community.

“It’s clear this was a very violent offense,” she said.

She said it was clear Ramm’s family was important to him, yet he created an atmosphere of violence for his family members.

Holliman also described at length Ramm’s history of crime and violent offenses dating back to 1995 and two prior sentences to the Department of Corrections, saying she agreed with the state that his rehabilitation chances were low.

Ramm was given credit for 367 days served on his sentence.