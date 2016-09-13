Urbana man gets 20 years for night of violence

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Jeromy Ramm, right, listens to Associate Judge Ronda Holliman as she sentences him to 20 years for aggravated domestic battery to his girlfriend, Candace Brown. He was sentenced at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. Ramm's attorney, Alfred Ivy III, is at left.

URBANA — A 40-year-old Urbana man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a night of violence that included repeatedly choking the mother of his child.

Jeromy Ramm, convicted July 22 of two counts of aggravated domestic battery, had faced a possible sentence of six to 30 years in prison due to his prior felony convictions for aggravated battery and burglary.

At his sentencing hearing Tuesday, both counts were merged into one in which he is said to have intentionally strangled Candace Brown after she was upset with him for going out with another woman.

Ramm will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

A tearful Brown urged the court to go easy on Ramm, who she said wasn’t a bad person and deserved a chance.

“He made a mistake. He did something he can’t take back,” she said.

