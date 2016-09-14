For 7-year-old, pool is more than cool

Photo by: Steve Hoffman/Journal-Republican Gavin Jones had a blast in his new pool during he 7-year-old's Make-A-Wish event in Monticello.

MONTICELLO — When it came to granting 7-year-old Gavin Jones’ special request, his family and helpers from Make-A-Wish Illinois had an idea it would involve water.

Their clue: the Monticello youngster’s penchant for taking baths — to the tune of three or four a day.

“He loves doing cannonballs, and loves to splash, so this gives him the opportunity to do them somewhere other than in the bathtub,” Veronica Jones said this week as Gavin played in the 28-foot wide, four-foot-high above-ground pool installed outside their home in her son’s honor.

Everyone involved with making Gavin’s wish a reality kept it a secret until Monticello firemen showed up in their red truck to top off the gift with the last bit of water needed for Gavin to take a few healthy plunges.

Monticello High School band members also entertained as the pool was christened.

“We’ve granted over 60 wishes, and this is our first pool wish,” said Marilyn Mastny, who along with her husband volunteers to organize wishes for Make-A-Wish Illinois.

One of the most enjoyable parts of the Mastnys’ work is the final touches to each wish — in this case, the band and the firetruck.

Gavin has Hunter’s Syndrome, an inherited genetic disorder caused by a missing or malfunctioning enzyme. Because the body can’t break down certain complex molecules, they build up and cause permanent, progressive physical and developmental damage.

The lifespan of those diagnosed with Hunter’s is usually between 10 and 15 years, Gavin’s mother said.

But Gavin, one of four Jones brothers between the ages of 7 and 14, has hopes of slowing the decline. He is taking part in a trial that allows medicine to be injected into spinal fluid, thus getting it directly to the brain.

“We treasure what we have, but have hope for the future,” Jones said.

The first two years of the medical trial has been promising.

“He went from having 50 words to having over 200,” she said.

That’s why they waited on his wish, to give Gavin a chance to express his own desires.

“It always came back to the pool,” Jones said.

It’s heated and has an aluminum deck, fencing and special steps that “helps better accommodate boys with joint issues,” she said.

Gavin’s 9-year-old brother, Wyatt, also has Hunter’s Syndrome and received his wish — a trip to Disney World — in 2011. Wyatt’s status with the malady has progressed to the point he was not able to be a part of the medical trial.

Getting to help grant the “power of a wish to the child who feels a little powerless” makes volunteering well worth her while, Mastny said.

And working with Make-A-Wish is a treat unto itself.

“They bend over backwards,” she said. “I would have been satisfied with a pool party.”

