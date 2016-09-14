7-year sentence for probation-ignoring Rantoul man

Photo by: Provided Dominick Williams

URBANA — A Rantoul man who ignored almost all the conditions of the probation he received — twice — for drug dealing has been resentenced to seven years in prison.

Judge Heidi Ladd on Wednesday resentenced Dominick Williams, 23, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Cheryl Drive, for his 2015 conviction for possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Williams pleaded guilty to that offense in June 2015 and was sentenced to four years of probation. In October 2015, he admitted he violated his probation by committing aggravated domestic battery for choking a girlfriend.

Ladd then resentenced to another four years of probation.

In May, the state took steps to revoke that second probation after it was alleged that Williams had punched a 9-year-old boy in the mouth and had failed at several of the rules of probation. Those included that he get a substance abuse evaluation, engage in partner abuse intervention counseling, report to his probation officer, stay away from the girlfriend and not use drugs.

In August, Williams admitted the technical violations and on Wednesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan had a Champaign police officer testify about the abuse to the young boy.

Williams testified that he suffers from mental illnesses, including schizophrenia; is addicted to cocaine and heroin; and was allegedly abused by his own mother, who he said took the disability income he received.

Under questioning by Sullivan, Williams conceded he stayed with the woman he’d been accused of choking in violation of a no-contact order.

Sullivan recommended a 10-year prison term for Williams, who had juvenile adjudications for mob action and theft before being convicted of dealing heroin in the 2010 adult case.

The prosecutor said it was difficult to believe Williams because of his many different stories, but argued it was clear that Williams did nothing he was supposed to while on probation.

Williams’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones said Williams needs help for both his drug use and his mental issues in a community setting. She noted that he went from being abused by his mother to a relationship with a woman who took advantage of him.

Ladd agreed that it’s difficult to know how truthful Williams has been. But the judge said it was obvious that in addition to his mental challenges, Williams had lost his temper and gotten physical with both his former girlfriend and the 9-year-old boy.

“His behavior is becoming more violent,” said the judge. She noted that Williams had not availed himself of any of the opportunities for help in the year he was on probation and she didn’t think he would if offered probation again.

“It would just be a question of when, not if, he would violate again,” she said.