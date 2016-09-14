Airport wars: Peoria makes a push

Image Gallery: From the archives: Willard Airport » more Photo by: University of Illinois Original caption for this University of Illinois photo: The University of Illinois Airport, which began flight training on May 8, 1946, with five planes, now has a fleet of 29 trainers. The field has three runways, each more than a mile long and capable of handling the largest of planes. Courses offered this summer will include training in night flying.

SAVOY — Travelers headed to Willard Airport in Savoy may have noticed a billboard for a different central Illinois airport along U.S. 45.

Peoria International Airport recently put up a sign advertising its two new daily nonstop flights to Charlotte, N.C. — one of the East Coast connections Willard Airport covets.

Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey isn’t too worried about losing air passengers to Peoria.

“Candidly, I would prefer them not to advertise a couple of miles down the road from me,” Cossey said Wednesday. “I don’t think there’s going to be many people who drive all the way to Peoria to catch a flight to Charlotte.”

In fact, Cossey is hoping the new Peoria-to-Charlotte route does well enough to convince American to add another destination — Champaign-Urbana — to its hub in North Carolina.

Peoria threw in some financial guarantees to land the new route, and Cossey said Willard will be asking local businesses and other stakeholders to chip in on an incentive package to lure an East Coast flight to Champaign-Urbana.

The effort is still in the planning stages, but Cossey said the support could range from marketing assistance to passenger or revenue guarantees.

Willard has been trying to win flights to Washington, D.C., New York or another East Coast city for several years. Charlotte is thought to be the most viable option.

The University of Illinois, which owns Willard and provides many of its customers, has pledged to spend at least $1.5 million a year on a new East Coast route. About $500,000 of that comes from a federal grant the UI received several years ago to support air service in smaller communities.

“We’re confident we would spend that much in travel,” said Associate Chancellor Michael DeLorenzo.

On Tuesday night, the Champaign City Council also reaffirmed its support for the effort, though it took no action.

Cossey plans to put together a group of businesses and city and county organizations that will be more directly involved in developing new air service.

“When we talk to the airlines, they want to see that the community is behind it,” DeLorenzo said Wednesday.

The airport can waive landing fees or give the airlines a break on other fees for a limited period of time, but the Federal Aviation Administration limits the incentives it can offer, Cossey said.

“Providing revenue guarantees or direct marketing has to come from other sources,” he said.

DeLorenzo said American is “taking a closer look at us” and reviewing the numbers on flight occupancy, but there’s been no agreement.

Cossey said the airport hasn’t abandoned the idea of New York City or Washington D.C., a popular destination for UI academics with research connections in the nation’s capital. But it’s been a tough sell to the airlines.

“We would love a direct flight (to D.C.), and we’ve worked with the airlines to do that,” DeLorenzo said. “But they have basically told us that those are for bigger markets.”

Those routes are “not as viable” as Charlotte, Cossey said.

“We want to be really focused on asking for what we’re likely to get, instead of spending all of our effort on something that is extremely unlikely,” Cossey said.

The Charlotte hub also provides one-stop connections to New York or Washington, officials said.

The Quad Cities launched a short-lived route to Washington a year ago with help from a three-year, $1.5 million annual state grant intended to shore up air service. But the state funds were frozen by Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2015 and left out of the 2016 state budget, according to media reports. The flights were canceled last spring.

Peoria has been trying to land a flight to Charlotte ever since American and U.S. Air merged in 2013, said Airport Director Gene Olson. Like Willard, the Peoria airport already offers American flights to Chicago and Dallas, which reduces the airline’s startup costs for adding a new route, he said.

The city saw Charlotte as a fast-growing hub with more than 700 daily flights, including daily connections to Washington, New York City, Boston and Baltimore. It’s also the largest city in the Carolinas, a key banking center and a growing tech market.

He wasn’t sure what made American choose Peoria, but noted that the airline had added flights to Charlotte from Evansville and Fort Wayne, Ind., similar communities to Peoria.

“I remember going to a meeting and saying, ‘If it’ll work in Evansville, it’ll work in Peoria,’” Olson said. “If you look at our travel numbers, we do send a lot of people to the East Coast.”

Peoria also offered incentives that included an advertising program and a $600,000 revenue guarantee for the first year, he said. If the airline doesn’t hit that target, the sponsors agree to make up the difference.

As for that billboard: Olson said Peoria would never advertise in another community that offers the same flight, a “gentleman’s agreement” between airport managers.

“If Champaign did have Charlotte service, we would not be advertising for it,” he said. “We’d be upset if they did it to us.”

He said Peoria gets “a few” passengers from the Champaign area, and vice versa, but sees more traffic from customers in Bloomington and Galesburg, where it also advertised the new flight.

Cossey said Champaign-Urbana travelers who opt not to use Willard are more likely to drive to Indianapolis or Chicago than Peoria, either for cost reasons or the convenience of a nonstop flight. A 2014 study showed that Willard lost more passengers to Indianapolis or Chicago than Bloomington or other downstate airports