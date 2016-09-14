Area history, Sept. 14, 2016

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, on account of a freight train wreck on the Illinois Central last night near Paxton, trains into Champaign from the north were badly delayed this morning. Trains were forced to detour and come into Champaign over the Bog Four Railroad from Farmer City. The pileup blocked both southbound and northbound tracks.

In 1966, moving into the modern Champaign County Office Building and Civil Defense Headquarters at 1905 E. Man St., Urbana, will get underway Friday. Dedication of the $400,000 building is slated for Oct. 2.

In 2001, those who planned to attend the University of Illinois football game Saturday should still head to Memorial Stadium, Urbana campus Chancellor Nancy Cantor and UI Athletic Director Ron Guenther said in a joint statement. Although the football game has been canceled, the UI says a special service of words and music will be held, beginning at 11 a.m.