The Health Reporter Is In: Sept. 14, 2016

Q: There’s a new study showing soccer injuries among kids and teens have risen dramatically. How does soccer compare to other youth sports for injuries, and what can parents and coaches do to keep kids safer?

A: One Champaign Park District youth soccer coach, Cyrus McDaniel, says the game has gotten a lot rougher since his high school and college days.

He also says kids playing club soccer are specializing in a sport at much too young an age, and he’d rather see them balance out their year with a mix of activities.

“In between, do something else,” he urges. “Run cross country. Play chess. Balance things out.”

The study released this month in the journal Pediatrics analyzed emergency room visits for youth soccer injuries on a national level between 1990 and 2014, a period in which participation among players under age 19 soared.

What the researchers found was an annual injury rate that has more than doubled, especially among older teens.

Specifically, the annual injury rate per 10,000 participants ages 7-17 rose 111 percent, with kids 12-17 accounting for nearly 73 percent of the injuries.

With the injuries seen in doctors’ offices and injuries for which parents didn’t seek medical attention unaccounted for, the injury rates in the study are very likely underestimated, the researchers said.

Fractures were among the most serious injuries, accounting for greater than 60 percent of hospital admissions, they said. Concussions accounted for just 7.3 percent of the injuries, but both the number and rate of concussions rose more than 13-fold over the study period and that was a factor in the overall injury increase.

According to the organization Safe Kids Worldwide, soccer ranked third among youth sports for the number of emergency room visits (in 2013) with football coming in first and basketball second. Baseball came in fourth.

An experienced soccer player and youth coach, McDaniel recalled the days when kids played multiple sports throughout the year.

Younger kids playing on park district teams (available through 8th grade) play six games over two months each in the spring and fall, and younger kids practice once a week and older kids starting at age 11 practice twice a week, he said.

McDaniel said he’s seen the game grow increasingly more physical. For example, just recently a local high school freshman was hurt getting tackled from behind and had to go get staples in his head, he said.

“It’s become very rough,” he said.

That might have something to do with kids being even more skilled at the game today, McDaniel said.

“The quality of skill has increased exponentially, but along with that has come a style of playing that contributes to injuries, and that starts with teenagers, 13 and 14.”

Dr. Jeremy Henrichs, a Carle sports medicine doctor, advises parents not to fear injuries in the game but to look at them as opportunities to persevere and build on some weakness. Most youth soccer injuries are mild, and even concussions, which are rare, are typically mild, he said. Most youths recover from concussions in 10-14 days, and are appropriately treated, and appropriately progressed back into the game without any long-term effects.

To avoid soccer injuries, Heinrichs stresses the importance of a good warm-up, and further advises focusing on building better core strength and working more on a balance of strength and flexibility.

He’s also not in favor of youths playing a single sport all year long, and said kids will pick up the skills they need to develop into good athletes from a balance of sports.

Specializing in just one, he said, “they’re setting themselves up for overuse injuries.”

The study authors concluded their research underscored the need for increased prevention efforts, and called the education of players, coaches, referees and parents about the importance of following and enforcing the rules an important step.

They also advised concussion prevention should focus on reducing player-to-player contact, some of which, they said, results from illegal activity.