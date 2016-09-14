High School Confidential: Week 1

Many of our high school correspondents gathered at The News-Gazette in late August. Others came in later for studio portraits.

On Wednesdays throughout the school year, area students will fill us in on what’s happening at their high schools:

Armstrong

Faced with a soaring heat index and high humidity, Armstrong Township High School operated on a heat schedule for all five days last week (2 p.m. dismissal).

The lack of air conditioning made it a challenge.

“Going to school without air is horrible,” senior Courtney Fancil said. “You sweat all day long.”

Added senior Ashlyn Logue: “The extreme heat makes us all unproductive; nobody wants to do anything and it’s hard to pay attention.”

Said junior Kyle Reitmeier: “It seems like everyone is in a terrible mood when it’s this hot.”

Superintendent Bill Mulvaney is looking forward to cooler weather.

“Our building is very old (built in 1918 and renovated in 1967) and to get air we would have to re-vent the whole school,” he said. “We talked about replacing it, but it is not worth it for the price. It’s only this hot so many days of the year.”

— Holley Hambleton



ALAH

This week’s homecoming activities include themed dress days, a pep rally, a Friday night football game against Decatur Lutheran and Saturday’s dance. The senior king and queen candidates are: Megan Cornwell, Gracie Plank, Mycaela Miller, Kimberly Davis, Shandon Herschberger, Nick Stoltey, Justin Laughlin and Jacob Larimore.

— Mary Huffman





Arcola

Arcola’s theme for the homecoming dance: “The Olympics: Go for Gold.” The 2016 court is Jaselyn Nacke, Sophia Fishel, Morgan Hobgood, Ryann Fishel, Valerie Kuhns, Blake Lindenmeyer, Tony Salinas, Lucas Hutton, Daniel Mendoza and Dalton Pantier. Arcola’s dance is Oct. 1.

— Claire Miller





Bement

Bement’s homecoming court: Jaylen Dillow escorted by Adam Gillespie; Aubrey Glennon escorted by Paolo Kinsella; Lauren Gross escorted by Weston Palmer; Cassie Hicks escorted by Christian Somers; and Ali Johnson escorted by Zac Wright.

— Zac Wright





Bismarck-Henning

A year ago, upperclassmen in Advanced Placement English started a writing lab. This year, it continues with students in the AP class as well as other English classes participating.

Students come to the writing lab during homeroom to work on papers. Seniors are present to proofread and offer help.

— Jeanna Russell





Centennial

Centennial’s Interact — a club sponsored by Champaign Rotary — is hosting its annual chili supper before the Chargers’ homecoming football game Sept. 23.

Tickets for the supper (5-7 p.m. at the school) are $5.

There are about 40 seniors involved in Interact. Executive board members include Nellie Haug (president), Ryan Gossett (vice president), Aryssa Harris (treasurer), Kayla Chanthavong (internal secretary), Senia Hernandez (external secretary), Faith Ayodele (historian) and Melissa Luttrell (service chair). Alyssa Anderson is teacher sponsor.

— Aryssa Harris





Cerro Gordo

The homecoming court lineup is official. Freshman attendants are Dorie Bulthuis and Tyler VanMatre. Sophomore attendants are Sydney Walker and Gage Taylor-Barker. Junior attendants are Marie Pijollet and Jared Mann. Queen candidates are Genna Heitz, Calysta McKee and Aubrey Wright. King candidates are Remi Badouix, Dalton Grohler and Lucas McCarty.

Winners will be announced at the school bonfire Sept. 22; the dance will be Sept. 24.

— Emma Tuttle





Champaign Central

Due to heat and humidity, classes on Sept. 6-8 ended with early dismissals at 1:05 p.m.

Also, seniors Khalfani Maatuka (football) and Sienna Stolte (cross-country), sophomore Patricia Bradford (cheerleading) and freshman Alyssa Odom (cross-country) were selected as the Student-Athletes of the Week.

— Walker Stillman





Chrisman

Chrisman’s band and cheerleading team participated in the 144th annual Chrisman Days Celebration, each group taking part in Saturday’s town parade.

— Briar Napier



DeLand-Weldon

At the 60th DeLand celebration over Labor Day weekend at a city park, the senior class raised $1,000 for its annual senior trip to Tybee Island, Ga. The students sold Avanti’s sandwiches between trips to the bouncy house and petting zoo.

— Erika Smith



Fisher

— Several students attended a leadership conference in Washington on Sept. 7.

— The student cheering section — the Carrot Crew — rocked last Thursday’s volleyball match with a first-ever neon/rave theme.

— On Saturday, Fisher’s 14-member cheerleading squad — captained by Hannah Hires, Madelyn Nelson and Jansyn Hopkins — joined other schools in a halftime performance at the North Carolina-Illinois game at Memorial Stadium.

— Hannah Hires



Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Class officers for the 2016-2017 school year have been assigned.

Freshmen: Gracie Liles (president), Cailey Horatchski (vice president), Sydnie Spires (secretary) and Tyler Adkins (treasurer).

Sophomores: Lacey Steinbaugh (president), Wyatt Mosier (vice president), Madison Bailey (secretary) and Emma Winslow (treasurer).

Juniors: Dylann Hall (president), Willow Ray (vice president), Rachel Winslow (secretary) and Zakk Dawson (treasurer).

Seniors: Aubrey Jurumbo (president), Mary Key (vice president), Jon Munoz (secretary) and Joe Rouse (treasurer).

— Mary Key



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

On Sept. 7, 20 GCMS students from all grades attended the Jostens Renaissance conference in Washington. The purpose: to demonstrate and inspire the different ways students can express themselves in their schools.

After speaker Mike Smith’s message, students and advisers discussed how to implement what they learned at GCMS. Ideas included painting the walls of the school and adding unique artwork as well as putting emphasis on clubs and organizations that don’t get much attention.

— Jessalyn Davis



Heritage

The Heritage Marching Band, under the direction of Justin Lee, performed “80s Flashback” in its first competition on Saturday in Sullivan (above). Drum major Alli Benschneider and color guard captain Cece Ruwe led the band to third place in Class 1A.

— Sofie Schwink





Judah Christian

— Last Wednesday, the senior class took a three-day spiritual retreat to Indiana that featured a speech by the school’s new director of spiritual formation, David Monreal.

— High school and junior high students gather once a week for a chapel service. High school students volunteer to be a part of the weekly worship band. Two seniors — Marc Davis and Zac Peecher — serve as student-chaplains. They work with the teachers and worship band to organize chapels.

— Peecher recorded himself playing and singing an original song on soundcloud.com. A shared link via Twitter allowed many in the high school to listen to his song, “The Maze.” He was asked him to sing it live at the beginning of chapel.

— Allison Conway





LeRoy

With homecoming around the bend (Sept. 23 vs. Fieldcrest), each class has received its themes under the umbrella of “Music Genre: freshmen, pop; sophomores, country; juniors, rock ’n’ roll; and seniors, R&B. Students have started creating floats, banners, T-shirts and comedy skits as well as training for powder puff football and macho volleyball.

— Manuel Hernandez





Mahomet-Seymour

Last weekend, the Marching Bulldogs went on its annual trip to Allerton Park & Retreat Center for camp. Aided by drum majors Gabe Llano (senior), Jordan Lund (junior), Michaela Schoolcraft (junior) and Sarah Schum (sophomore), the band — over 200 strong — worked on its show for the season.

— Tiana Dyson





Monticello

An unbeaten football team is only one reason why school spirit is soaring. Said Pep Club officer Carly Wichus: “We have many new members this year, which helps tremendously with getting things done. It’s a lot easier to assign committees when you know you have plenty of help.”

New to the scene: a Selfie Wall (above) to support the school’s social media campaign (check out #GOSAGES on Twitter and Instagram). The plastic banner in the Media Center that serves as a background for pictures has been popular with students.

— Jarron Roy





Oakwood

On Fridays of home football games, the four classes face off to show who has the most spirit.

Also, the float theme for homecoming (Sept. 30 vs. Westville) has been picked with the seniors hoping for a comeback from their freshman year. The creative juniors mean to keep their float ideas a secret while the underclassmen are excited to be a part of the hype.

— Brooke Mercer





Paxton-Buckley-Loda

The high school’s marching band — the Panther Regiment — earned third place at a competition last Saturday at Sullivan. The show featured songs from the classic musical “West Side Story.”

— Elisabeth Miller





Rantoul

Rantoul held its Hall of Fame night at its home football opener on Sept. 2. To qualify for the Hall of Fame, students had to have shown excellence in sports and academics while in high school.

Three former stars were inducted at halftime: David Council (Class of 1976), Andrew Kurtz (Class of 1998) and Lena Geronimo (Class of 2002).

— Natalie Vaughan





Salt Fork

Salt Fork elected student council officers: Stanley Wrzosek (president), Nick Kotcher (vice president), Sean Anderson (secretary), Dawson LaBaw (treasurer) and Aleah Carder (historian).

— Dawson LaBaw





Shiloh

On Sunday, Shiloh’s National Honor Society hosted an assembly marking the 15th anniversary of 9/11. The program, held inside a packed gymnasium, included a flag ceremony, video and speeches by teachers, including Terry Sullivan and Keith Findley.

— Shayne Smith





St. Joseph-Ogden

SJ-O was featured in last week’s Football Fever with WCIA, which visited the school during a 6:30 a.m. pep rally. Seniors Jack Fritz, Logan Frerichs and Lexi Corzine were interviewed about their involvement in football, Maroon Platoon and cheerleading.

— Zea Maroon





St. Thomas More

St. Thomas More has dedicated the first day of homecoming week to the memory of Sam Wells, a 2007 graduate who passed away in 2014. The theme on Sept. 26 is “Giving Back” in which all students who buy shirts designed with Sam’s name will be able to dress out of uniform. The proceeds of the sales will go to cancer research.

St. Thomas More has also organized an areawide golf tournament named after Sam, who was a dedicated golfer in high school and in college.

Kait Asklund, a junior and a co-captain of the golf team, said: “It’s important to me because it is a very rare cancer that targets kids around our age. Having a student that was from our school who fought a hard battle with it makes everyone much more aware of this rare disease. It’s so necessary for us to start getting involved in events like this, now rather than in 10 years. He was a great kid that didn’t stop fighting.”

— Emily Roth





Urbana

It’s homecoming week at Urbana, with themes every day and float building for each grade level. The winner (best-built float) will be crowned during Friday’s school assembly, which takes place before the annual homecoming parade. Will the Class of 2017 win for the fourth straight year?

— Shelbert Nance





Villa Grove

More than 300 volunteers helped install more than 5,000 seats at Memorial Stadium on Aug, 28 as part of the school’s annual fundraiser. The project, coordinated by teacher and coach Jeana Block, included help from sixth- through 12th-graders who completed the installment in a Villa Grove-record three hours.

— Karlee Reardon





Tuscola

The Tuscola Key Club put on a service project at the Douglas County Mental Health Center, a nonprofit that offers outpatient counseling and psychiatric services. Nine students and two advisers spent a day tidying up around the facility, including Ashley Bartley, Kara O’Hearn, Will Bosch and Anthony Guo, who pulled weeds, trimmed bushes and painted parking lines.

“I enjoy helping the community because I love knowing that I made a difference or that I made someone’s day a little easier,” student Ashley Bartley said. “This is the same reason that I enjoy being a part of Key Club.”

— Ashley Mattingly





Uni High

With games and creative skits, Uni High welcomed 65 incoming sub-freshmen (seventh- and eighth-graders) with the full-day Subbie Retreat at Hessel Park.

Twenty-one older students known as Subbie Buddies helped the sub-freshmen assimilate into the new school. Skits performed represented situations that sub-freshman might face, such as diversity, bullying, a friend cheating on a test, and cliques.

Subbie Buddy leaders included Molly Newman-Johnson, Ethan Simmons, Albert Lee and Mallika Luthar.

Subbie Buddy Yamini Yedetore said she enjoyed “everyone equally participating.”

The Subbie Buddy program is overseen by counselors Janai Rodriguez and Kristi Bandy. Rodriguez said she “really enjoyed how Subbie Buddies stepped up and facilitated the day.”

— Sankhya Hirani





Westville

Last week’s “Penny Wars” raised $3,400 toward purchasing a service dog for a boy named Gracien — who has autism — at Judith Giacoma in Westville as well as helping out a school that was effected by the Louisiana floods. Also, toys that were collected at Westville’s football game on Sept. 9 will be donated in the name of Chance Kistler, a Salt Fork captain who passed away of cancer.

— Bailei Lankster