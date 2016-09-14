Man who admitted burglary gets 6-year sentence

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he entered a man's garage last year and stole a vacuum cleaner was sentenced Monday to six years in prison.

Michael E. Shaw, 58, who listed an address in the 2600 block of West Springfield Avenue, pleaded guilty before Judge Heidi Ladd to burglary. He admitted that on Aug. 12, he entered a garage in the 1300 block of Ogelthorpe Avenue in Urbana and made off with the resident's vacuum.

At the time he committed the burglary, he had been on probation a matter of weeks for burglary after pleading guilty to entering the Urbana Wal-Mart on June 22 intending to steal. His probation in that case was terminated as part of his plea agreement. Also dismissed was a separate theft charge.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach said Shaw had prior convictions for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Because of the earlier burglary convictions, Shaw had to be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison.