Man who skipped prison sentencing arrested

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Khristian Williams

URBANA — A Champaign man who was sentenced to prison in his absence last week was arrested early Tuesday.

On Friday, Judge Hugh Finson sentenced Khristian Williams, 24, who listed an address in the 200 block of East Church Street, to three years in prison for unlawful use of a credit card.

Williams had pleaded guilty to that in early August, admitting that on April 4, he used a credit card that did not belong to him to buy something at Rural King in Champaign.

After being identified from surveillance video, he was interviewed and admitted his behavior, said Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton. Over the objection of his attorney, Finson went forward with the sentencing Friday.

In the wake of the prison sentence, the state terminated the probation Williams had received in March for forgery in connection with bogus bills that he circulated in January at an Urbana gas station.

Williams was located early Tuesday morning.