Packers legend Bratkowski happy to be back in Danville

Green Bay Packers legend and Schlarman Academy graduate Zeke Bratkowski, center, will be back in town for this weekend's Schlarman Golf Outing at the Danville Country Club.

DANVILLE — Zeke Bratkowski always enjoys returning to his hometown, especially when it means catching up with friends and relatives or helping out his alma mater — both of which he's doing this weekend.

The Green Bay Packers legend and member of Schlarman's first graduating class is co-hosting the 7th annual Schlarman Golf Outing along with retired Judge John O'Rourke and retired dentist Dr. Ron Girouard, who graduated in 1950 and 1962, respectively, in memory of the late coach Paul Shebby.

The tournament, which takes place Saturday at the Danville Country Club, has sold out every year. To date, it's raised about $125,000 — more than $20,000 this year — for the Catholic school's athletic program.

Schlarman Academy is a small private school, and financial help is crucial and "appreciated immensely," said Development Director Christina Dietzen.

"It's fantastic that these three alumni started this and that so many others come back to support it," she said. "And it's great that our students get to see that. It shows them the importance of giving back. Hopefully one day, they'll want to come back ... and participate in some way."

O'Rourke recalled that Bratkowski came up with the idea for the fundraiser on a visit home in 2009. Bratkowski had spoken to Schlarman students earlier in the day. Then, he, O'Rourke and Girouard, who played football at Northwestern, went out to lunch.

"Zeke is a very loyal alumnus, and he's a legend around here," O'Rourke said. "We're happy that he's a big part of this, not just in name only. He comes up every year and plays and helps us out."

After graduating from Schlarman in 1949, Bratkowski went to the University of Georgia. He started playing in the NFL, then spent three years as a pilot and second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

"Those were probably three of the most wonderful years I ever spent," recalled Bratkowski, who "checked out" two jets and seven planes and served with the first drone squadron. "I had a great time flying."

After leaving the military, Bratkowski returned to the NFL, where he played for the Bears, Rams and Packers before retiring in 1971.

He has championship rings from Super Bowls I and II when he was a quarterback with Vince Lombardi's Packers.

Bratkowski then served as assistant coach with the Bears, Colts, Jets, Browns and the Eagles before retiring in 1996. After retirement, he worked with college quarterbacks in the weeks leading up to the NFL draft for another 10 years.

Bratkowski, who lives in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., said he has many fond memories of Schlarman and Shebby, his football and basketball coach and civics teacher.

Back then, the school was new but it didn't have a gymnasium or football field. The coach arranged for the new football squad to practice at the American Legion and play a few games at Garfield Park or at schools with a stadium. Bratkowski remembers his first varsity game — and Schlarman's — was played at Ridge Farm in 1946.

Bratkowski said Shebby, who had attended a university that focused on physical education, knew the rules to most sports, and taught students how to play tennis, golf, soccer and pingpong. He got creative and set up a bowling alley in the hallway of someone's basement and taught them how to bowl.

"The girls who played ping pong got letters," Bratkowski said. Other schools "gave letters for football and basketball and the 'major' sports. He changed that. He said, 'There's no such thing as a major sport. Every sport that someone plays is major.

"Coach Shebby treated every student like a very special person. He walked the halls and was always smiling and talking to them, and they loved him."

Bratkowski said he has always admired how Schlarman has adapted to the changing economy, maintained a "top-notch" and "progressive" curriculum that prepares its students to become leaders and, along with its alumni, provided academic scholarships to students over the years. That's why he enjoys helping out when he can.

"It's a lot of fun," he said of the event. "You get to see the people who come back every year. The morning of the tournament, bagpipes play 'Amazing Grace.' The club does a great job with lunch. We have chili con carne, and I like to say, it's always the best chili south of Green Bay."