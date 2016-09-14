Parkland seeking to reverse decline in enrollment

CHAMPAIGN — With enrollment on the decline and state funding a question mark, Parkland College is exploring new recruitment efforts, including a partnership with the University of Cincinnati.

Parkland already has dual-degree programs with the University of Illinois and Eastern Illinois University and may expand on that idea in coming years, officials said.

Parkland also reached out this week to students from ITT Tech after the for-profit school abruptly closed its doors, tweeting: "Know any ITT Tech students? Tell them Parkland's here to help."

Under a new strategic enrollment initiative, the school is also looking at expanded online offerings and new vocational programs to fill local employment needs, officials said.

"We want to make sure that we're offering opportunities for everybody in our district, but with the lack of state funding, we have to be realistic," said Tim Wendt, director of enrollment services. "We want to be able to continue to offer all the services we have for students, but to do that, we need enrollment."

Official fall enrollment totals weren't available Tuesday, but Julie Marlatt, Parkland's enrollment management dean, said the numbers "are trending down," just as they are at other community colleges across the nation.

From a recent high of 9,715 full-time and part-time students in fall 2010, Parkland enrollment has dropped almost every year, to 8,147 last fall, or about 16 percent over that span. Marlatt projected in July that the fall head count would be down another 7.9 percent.

Some of that decline is blamed on the economic recovery, just as the climb in the previous decade was spurred by the recession, she said. When economic times are tough, people return to college to learn new skills and expand their job opportunities, she said.

"Our enrollments boomed during the recession," Wendt said. "As the recovery has taken hold, we continue to lose students.

"It's not huge, but when you start doing 3 percent every year, it adds up."

The precarious state of higher education funding in Illinois — specifically, the uncertainty about Monetary Award Program grants for needy students — has also affected enrollment, Marlatt said.

About 30 percent of Parkland's students receive MAP assistance. The state's stopgap funding paid for the grants used last spring, but Parkland won't know until January whether the grants will be funded for the fall and spring semester this school year, she said.

"Students were left in the lurch last year without knowing whether or not they'd get that MAP grant," Marlatt said, and that prompted fewer to apply this year.

New 'transfer pathways'

Under Marlatt's leadership, Parkland is developing a strategic enrollment management plan designed to improve student recruitment and retention.

Faculty and staff councils were created to decide "where we can have the biggest impact" and will complete those plans this semester, she said.

Wendt said the college has set a goal to stabilize enrollment and get back to 2015 levels by 2021, and then "move beyond that."

"We are not in a growth mode yet, but we really want to start looking at areas of opportunity," he said.

The University of Cincinnati approached Parkland about the new partnership, which will make it easier for Parkland's international students to transfer and get advanced degrees, officials said.

They will be able to work toward a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati as soon as they arrive at Parkland, with the guarantee of future admission and scholarships.

Cincinnati, which already has about 3,000 international students, wanted to increase its international profile and was interested in working closely with community colleges, Marlatt said.

More and more four-year universities are creating new "transfer pathways" for their students, she said.

"It seemed like a good fit, and it would give our students another opportunity to pursue other interests," Marlatt said.

Any Parkland international student can sign up for the program at any point during their studies, said Chris Jackson, Parkland's international admissions adviser. A Cincinnati transfer adviser will work with them on academic requirements, check on their progress and arrange a campus visit to Ohio.

After students complete their associate's degree, they will be guaranteed admission to Cincinnati and be eligible for a scholarship of $5,000 to $15,000, renewable for three years.

They can transfer directly to more than 300 academic programs, though not Cincinnati's engineering or art and design programs.

They will also be eligible to participate in Cincinnati's Cooperative Education Program, which allows them to take a paid job for a year as part of their academic program.

'Desperate for mechanics'

Parkland has one of the largest international enrollments among Illinois community colleges — 324 in fall 2015 — mostly because of the UI's influence, Marlatt said. The UI has more than 10,000 graduate and undergraduate international students.

Like domestic students, some international students choose to begin their studies at Parkland to save money or build up academic credentials, then transfer to the UI.

Parkland already has a partnership with the UI, known as "Parkland Pathways," which guarantees students admission to the UI if they complete academic requirements. It has a similar arrangement with Eastern, which holds some of its classes on Parkland's campus so students can earn bachelor's or master's degrees without leaving Champaign. Students earn credit at the UI and Eastern but pay Parkland's prices.

Wendt said Parkland would "definitely" be interested in other partnerships if they make sense for students.

It's also trying to work with businesses and others in the community to identify educational needs, he said.

"We want to make sure we have systems in place to get students educated," whether the need is more nurses or mechanics — who are in high demand.

"People are so desperate for mechanics, they'll hire them away, and they haven't completed their education," he said.