Pianfetti running for Champaign council seat

Photo by: Provided Evangeline "Vanna" Pianfetti

CHAMPAIGN — A 46-year-old mother of four and educator will run for the Champaign City Council seat held by Paul Faraci.

Evangeline "Vanna" Pianfetti, the district engagement coordinator for IlliniCloud, announced Wednesday that she's seeking the District 5 council seat covering the southwest area of the city in her first run for public office.

She's running for council in the April 2017 election because that's the best way she could best continue serving her community, she said.

Pianfett sees issues ahead, especially as her part of the community faces development of the Interstate 57/Curtis Road interchange and safety concerns about the Kirby Avenue bridge over I-57, she said.

"I think one thing I do well is listen," she said.

Along with that, she said, she can give rational and level-headed responses to the issues Champaign faces and think in a broader perspective.

"There are a lot of changes in southwest Champaign that are vital to our community," she said.

Before her current position, Pianfetti served as professional development coordinator for the Illinois Shared Learning Environment for the Illinois State Board of Education, and for more than 20 years she was with the University of Illinois College of Education, serving as assistant dean of learning technologies, the director of operations and emergency technologies for the Center for Education in Small Urban Communities and the director of the Office of Educational Technology for the College of Education at Illinois.

She currently serves as vice chair of the CU Schools Foundation board.

A 20-year Champaign resident, she has been married to her to her husband, Brian, for 19 years, raising a fourth-grader, sixth-grader, eighth-grader and high school freshman.