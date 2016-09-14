Rauner: Onus for redistricting reform on lawmakers

Now, it's up to local lawmakers to take matters into their own hands.

That was Tuesday's message from Gov. Bruce Rauner, the day after the Illinois Supreme Court refused to reconsider last month's ruling about legislative redistricting.

With the high court's latest action, any hopes of getting a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot were officially squashed.

"Very disappointing, but not unexpected," Rauner said of the court's 4-3 party-line decision to deny a request for a rehearing from the Independent Maps group. "Now that the courts have denied Illinoisans the right to vote on a redistricting referendum in November for the last time, it is up to the General Assembly to address political reform — term limits and independent redistricting — as soon as they reconvene this fall."

Those who have fought hard for the amendment weren't surprised that the court stuck with its opinion that the proposed amendment was unconstitutional.

Nor are they holding out much hope that anything will change in their favor when state lawmakers return to Springfield.

"I would be shocked and amazed if the Legislature put something strong and good on the ballot," said Urbana's Trent Shepard, who collected signatures supporting Independent Maps' campaign. "I'd love it, but I just can't imagine (Mike) Madigan and whoever else is against it would ever give up that power of fighting tooth and nail against redistricting."

Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, has long been a supporter of redistricting, having sponsored it as a constitutional amendment five years ago.

"Half a million citizens of the state filed a petition to at least allow this question to be heard by the citizens," Rose said Tuesday. "I completely disagree with the decision. I think there were three justices who got it right and four justices who got it wrong.

"Frankly, if nothing else, the vote would have served as a pressure-relief valve for the citizens of Illinois. More than that, I firmly believe it was the right thing to do, to take this redistricting out of the hands of the politicians and return it to where it belongs — and that's with the citizens."

Down the road, Rose said, the ballot question itself could possibly be changed, leading to an entirely different court case at another time.

That said, he's not confident the result would be any different.

"I kind of hesitate to point out the obvious, but the legislative efforts of this will probably meet a similar demise, as they have for the last half-decade," he said.