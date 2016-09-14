Selling pot from home leads to 3 years in prison

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted selling cannabis from his home was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison.

Judge Heidi Ladd sentenced Terron Jake, 29, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Lowry Drive, who pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

Jake admitted that on March 9, he had more than an ounce (30.6 grams) of cannabis in his home that Champaign police officers searched after a source reported having bought other drugs from Jake.

A police report said during the court-authorized search, officers also found digital scales, packaging material, several cell phones and $2,360 cash.

As part of his sentence, Jake was also fined about $825.

Court records show Jake has prior convictions for dog fighting, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, burglary, and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

