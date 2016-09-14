Urbana man sentenced to 3 years for sex abuse

URBANA — A 20-year-old Urbana man who admitted he sexually assaulted a passed-out teen has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The sentence was the same that his co-defendant received from Judge Tom Difanis last week.

Gerald B. Jackson, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hunter Street, pleaded guilty Monday before Difanis to criminal sexual abuse.

He admitted that on Feb. 3, he performed a sex act on a 17-year-old girl in a home in the 1100 block of Austin Drive, Urbana, while she was passed out from drinking too much alcohol.

The incident involved Jackson and co-defendant Markel Brown, 21, who was sentenced to three years in prison for the same crime by Difanis, and was recorded on a cellphone by a third person.

A jury acquitted Brown of a more serious charge of criminal sexual assault but convicted him of the less serious criminal sexual abuse.

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson said he offered the same resolution to Jackson to avoid putting the victim through another trial. She testified at Brown's trial that she could not recall being assaulted. The jury saw the video of the interaction between the two men and her.

Jackson was given credit on his sentence for 221 days already spent in the county jail. He is eligible for day-for-day good time but will have to register as a sex offender.