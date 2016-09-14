Vermilion County officials creating health-educator position

DANVILLE — With a health ranking that's one of the worst in Illinois, Vermilion County is looking to hire a new educator as a first step in addressing its most serious issues.

"The determination has been made that due to the overwhelming nature of the health issues we face and the limited resources the county has available, the best possible use of our resources is to create a position tasked with funneling the low-income population to where there are available resources to help them," county board Chairman Mike Marron said Tuesday.

Vermilion ranks 100th out of Illinois' 102 counties in healthy behaviors, scoring badly in areas including sexually transmitted diseases, teen births, excessive drinking, adult obesity, smoking, physical inactivity and premature deaths.

For now, Marron said, officials only have a broad framework of what the full-time job will entail.

But on Tuesday, they described a registered nurse who will fill a more traditional role of health educator, traveling to schools to instruct youth about public health issues, serving as a liaison to local health care and mental health providers, and helping residents, especially the under-served, access resources.

The position will be filled next year and "evolve over time," Marron said.

Jim Russell, executive director of the Mental Health 708 board, said people are often unaware of the mental health services that exist, and this position will be another way to make those resources more visible.

"This step will not solve all the problems," he said, "but it is one step in the right direction."

Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole said the department has had a health education position in the past — prior to 2010, when the county board cut various programs and about two-thirds of the department's staff — but it was linked to particular grants and limited to certain issues.

To pay for the salary and benefits, the county will no longer charge the health department $50,000 a year to "rent" the building in which it operates.

By the middle of next year, Marron said, the county will have identified cuts in other areas where it can make up for that money that won't be put into the county's general fund.

"Since the health department is a county department, this payment was, in effect, one tax levy charging another tax levy, which makes very little sense," Marron said. "It was, in short, a money shuffle."