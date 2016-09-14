Since you asked: Danville school arrests

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette The entrace to South View Middle School in Danville, where school resource officers made 68 arrests in 2015-2016.

TODAY'S ONLINE QUESTION: I read with interest your recent Sunday story on student arrests in Champaign County schools. How does Danville, which also has a school-resource-officer program, compare to Unit 4 and Urbana?

In the past two school years, the number of arrests at the only Vermilion County school district that uses SROs is higher than any other in the area, including Champaign and Urbana.

In response to a News-Gazette open records request, Danville police say they made 64 arrests at city schools in 2014-15 and 109 in 2015-16.

None of the arrests took place at the high school, with the majority happening at two middle schools and one alternative school:

SOUTH VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

— 38 arrests in 2014-15, most commonly for battery (14). Among others, there were 10 arrests for disorderly conduct, three for possession of cannabis and one for arson.

— 68 arrests in 2015-16, with battery the top offense (23). Among the other frequent charges: disorderly conduct, mob action and possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

NORTH RIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL

— 26 arrests in 2014-15, with battery making up almost half of the arrests.

— 37 arrests in 2015-16. Again, battery was the most common cause, but there were six other arrests for disorderly conduct, two for possession of cannabis and one related to a weapon.

KENNETH D. BAILEY ACADEMY

There was one arrest — for disorderly conduct — at the school in 2014-15.

There were five in 2015-16 — one for criminal trespassing, one an "information-related" offense and three for disorderly conduct.

The Danville Police Department first began placing a school resource officer at Danville High School in 2003 in response to the "large amount of calls" police received from that school, said LARRY THOMASON, Danville's director of public safety.

In 2011, additional officers were placed in the district's two middle schools, and in 2014, one was dispatched to the alternative school.

"It was the intent of all parties that the presence of a police officer would reduce potential disruptions in the schools as well as provide a mentor type for the young people, a confidential source young people could speak to outside their peers and for the SROs to conduct some programs within classrooms as time permitted," Thomason said.

Across the area, eight other districts have SRO programs: Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul city, Rantoul Township High, Tolono, St. Joseph-Ogden High, Prairieview-Ogden and St. Joseph community schools.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office provides an officer for Tolono, St. Joseph and Prairieview-Ogden schools, and Rantoul police cover both districts in that town.

By comparison, Champaign had 17 in-school arrests last year. Urbana had 11 and Rantoul, 13.