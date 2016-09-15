Census: Salute to those who served

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Rudiger Laufhutte, left, J.R. Stillwell and Kevin Bower, right, at Champaign American Legion at 705 Bloomington Road in Champaign Wednesday September 14, 2016.

Due out today from the U.S. Census Bureau: new population estimates measuring everything from military service to marital bliss in the nation’s largest counties and cities. Here’s a look at what the data reveals about who we are, what we do and where we fall in the IRS’ tax brackets.

➜ Here’s a friendly reminder to salute your neighborhood veteran on Nov. 11. There are 10,069 among us in Champaign County alone — 918 of them women, 2,048 African-American and 454 having served in World War II. More here were in the military during the Vietnam era than any other conflict, though the Gulf War era (defined as 1990 to now) is close behind — 3,562 to 3,434.

➜ A little more than 16 percent of households in both Champaign the city and the county reported a household income in the $50,000 to $74,999 range. More exclusive income ranges: $100,000 to $149,999 (13.1 percent county, 11.7 city), $150,000 to $199,999 (3.8 percent county, 3.1 city) and $200,000-plus (6.1 percent city, 4.7 county).

➜ The most-likely-to-be-divorced age bracket in Champaign County: 45 to 54 (21.1 percent of men, 20.2 percent of women). On a happier note, nearly 12 percent of the county’s 15-to-19 crowd has tied the knot, with no divorces recorded among 10,858 men and 10,089 women.

➜ Of Champaign County’s 174,812 residents 15 and older, 46.8 percent have never been married — including nearly 1 in 3 men aged 35 to 44. Meanwhile, 38.1 percent are spoken for, 9.4 percent are divorced, 4.3 percent are widowed and 1.3 percent are separated.

➜ Nearly half of the 55,016 Champaign County residents with bachelor’s degrees (or higher) majored in science, engineering or a related field (27,830). Education is the most popular major area of study for the 7,024 college grads living in Vermilion County (2,010).

➜ 36,396 of the 197,658 Champaign County residents — 18.4 percent — speak a language other than English at home. Here, an Asian or Pacific Island dialect is more common (8.1 percent of the county) than elsewhere (3.5 percent in the country). Spanish — the language of choice for 40 million Americans — checks in at 5.1 percent in Champaign County.

➜ Champaign County’s unemployment rate is 4.5 percent. It falls to 2.6 percent for those with associate’s degrees or some college courses.

➜ Of the 44,793 Champaign residents with jobs, 11.5 percent walk to work, 10.4 percent carpool, 5.7 percent take public transportation and 2.5 percent bike. Driving (alone) is the most popular option, at 66 percent.