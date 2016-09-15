Champaign man charged in robbery, string of burglaries

Photo by: The News-Gazette Brandon Isaiah McClendon, 20, of Champaign, charged Thursday with three counts of residential burglary and one count of armed robbery.

URBANA — A Champaign man is due back in court on Oct. 4 following his arrest in connection with three residential burglaries and an armed robbery.

Brandon Isaiah McClendon, 20, who listed addresses in the 2400 block of Roland Drive and the 1500 block of West Healey Street, was charged Thursday with three counts of residential burglary and one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces between six and 30 years in prison.

He is being held at the Champaign County Jail on $150,000 bond.

According to a police report, McClendon allegedly entered the Circle K at 1601 W. Springfield Ave. at 1:57 a.m. Aug. 8 and asked for cigarettes. While a clerk turned to get the cigarettes, he heard change rattling and saw McClendon allegedly holding a charity-donation jar that had been kept on the counter. McClendon allegedly took the jar and ran away, jumping over a fence that borders the business on the south side.

At 2:20 p.m. Sept. 1, a person in the 1700 block of Sheridan in Champaign reported to police that a window in a neighboring house was broken. When police arrived, they found a broken bedroom window and a brick inside the bedroom. The intruder allegedly searched drawers and closets. The victim reported that three shotguns, ammunition, a loaded .45-caliber magazine, electronic items and jewelry had been stolen.

On Sept. 4, a man living in the 1500 block of Sangamon Drive, Champaign, reported that someone cut a bedroom window screen and shattered the window. The intruder took electronic items and $110 in change. One of the electronic items, an Amazon Kindle, was later pawned by a person using McClendon's identification card.

On Sept. 8, a woman living in the 1400 block of West Healey Street, Champaign, reported someone entered her home through a broken window, searched through drawers, left items scattered and took coins, jewelry and electronics. Police found fingerprints there that allegedly matched McClendon's.

At 10:03 p.m. Sept. 11, two men wearing masks and blue rubber gloves entered the same Circle K on West Springfield where the donation jar was stolen a month earlier. One of the men was armed with a shotgun, and a video revealed the gun to be similar to the one stolen Sept. 1. The robbers demanded money, and the clerk gave them the bills from the register. The clerk recognized the robbers' voices of as matching those of some regular customers and said one of the robbers had been involved in the theft of the charity-donation jar on Aug. 8. The video showed one of the robbers wearing the same Nike shoes as in the Aug. 8 robbery. The two men ran away.

When police stopped McClendon Sept. 13 for an unrelated matter, they noticed he was wearing similar Nike shoes. After they found out about the Kindle being pawned, they got a search warrant for his home.

Champaign police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said officers searched the home on Healey on Wednesday and found three stolen guns, ammunition and other property.

According to police, McClendon admitted committing the three residential burglaries and his involvement in the donation-jar theft, but denied taking part in the armed robbery.

"Champaign Police detectives are continuing to follow-up on this investigation to determine the extent of McClendon's involvement in area burglaries and armed robberies," Meaderds said.

Anybody with information related to these incidents is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.