Faraci confident in city council direction after departure this spring

Paul Faraci said it was not an easy decision to leave the Champaign City Council after his term is up this spring.



Faraci, who represents district five in southwest Champaign, announced this week that he will seek the City of Champaign Township Asessor's office in April's consolidated election. He was first elected to the council in 2011 as a write-in candidate and was re-elected in 2013.



Faraci said the assessor's office fits his background in economic development and owning his own business. So he said he became certified to run for assessor. Faraci said one of his goals is improving the technology in the office.

Faraci, who also serves as deputy mayor, said at first he was concerned with all of the turnover on the city council in a little more than a year. But he said after working the newer council members, he is thrilled with the current city council structure and dynamic and the members' abilities to continue the work of the city. Faraci added that he supports Vanna Pianfetti's efforts to replace him on the council.



Since Matthew Gladney was elected to the city council in 2015, three others have been appointed: Clarissa Nickerson Fourman, Greg Stock and Angie Brix. Those three are up for election next April, while Gladney is not up for election until 2019.