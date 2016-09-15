Man scheduled for prison next week wanted in robberies

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Dane Williams

URBANA — A 40-year-old Champaign man who was supposed to turn himself in to begin a prison sentence this coming Monday is now wanted in connection with robberies at four Champaign businesses in a 24-hour period earlier this week.

Champaign police say that Dane Williams, whose last known local address was in the 1300 block of Lock Raven Road, is wanted for grabbing or attempting to take money from cash registers at four businesses:

— Sept. 14, 8:45 a.m., Discount Smoke Shop, 800 W. Bloomington Road.

— Sept. 14, 11:21 a.m., Family Dollar, 1204 N. Market St.

— Sept. 14, 5:13 p.m., Joe's Liquors, 1807 W. Bradley Ave.

— Sept. 15, 2:21 a.m., Circle K, 1511 N. Prospect Ave.

On Aug. 31, Williams pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis to burglary and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Difanis allowed him to remain free until Monday, when he was to turn himself in to begin serving the sentence.

In that case, he admitted he entered the Casey's, 2100 E. University Ave., U, on April 25, intending to steal.

A police report said Williams told the clerk he was high and was looking to buy something for a dollar. When the clerk opened the register, he reached in, grabbed cash and ran from the store.

Because of his prior record, which included convictions for robbery, burglary, theft and cannabis delivery, Williams qualified for sentencing as a Class X felon.

He is described as black, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing about 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on him is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS).