Man wanted for 2 holdups arrested in Springfield

URBANA — A Champaign man wanted for two recent armed robberies in Champaign is in custody in Springfield.

A release from Champaign police said Carmaine R. McBride, 27, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal Service on a warrant issued last week by a Champaign County judge.

McBride is charged with two counts of armed robbery accusing him of the Sept. 3 holdup of the Circle K, 1101 N. Prospect Ave., and the Sept. 5 holdup of the Circle K, 1713 W. John St..

In both robberies, police said, McBride displayed a handgun to the store clerk and took cash and cigarettes. No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Judge Jeff Ford set bond on the warrant at $200,000. If convicted of those robberies, McBride faces six to 30 years in prison.

McBride is also being held in connection with two armed robberies in Springfield, according to Champaign police.

In March, he pleaded guilty to theft in Champaign County for stealing liquor from an Urbana convenience store and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Court records show he has other previous convictions for aggravated battery, theft, retail theft and criminal trespass.