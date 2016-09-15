UPDATE: Police seeking teen driver of crashed stolen vehicle

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette A Champaign police officer processes the scene in front of the house at 1017 W. Church St., C, near the intersection with McKinley Avenue after a car struck a tree and another car parked on the street early Thursday morning. According to police, one person in the car ran from the scene after the accident, while another was taken to a hospital.

CHAMPAIGN — Local police are looking for a teenage boy who was driving a stolen car that crashed in Champaign late Wednesday night.

University of Illinois police spokesman Pat Wade said about 11:30 p.m., a UI officer saw a Cadillac in the 200 block of East Green Street in Champaign, ran the license plate and determined it had been reported stolen.

The officer followed the car, asking for backup before he attempted to stop it.

Just west of the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Church Street, the officer activated his overhead lights to make the stop, Wade said.

As soon as he did that, the driver of the Cadillac sped up, and almost immediately began fishtailing and hit a car parked in the 1000 block of West Church Street.

The driver of the car got out and ran. The passenger got out of the car but remained and talked to police.

Wade said both boys were identified as being 16 from Champaign.

The passenger was released to his mother after being treated at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Wade said police continue to look for the driver and investigate the case.



